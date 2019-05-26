Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Border Police arrests nine Palestinians in undercover sting

Among those arrested on Sunday were five adults and four minors, all whom were taken into custody by Israel Police for questioning.

By
May 26, 2019 22:28
1 minute read.
Border Police arrests nine Palestinians in undercover sting

A vehicle filled with items that were planned to be sold by the Palestinians illegally. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

The Israel Border Police undercover unit on Sunday impounded two cars and arrested nine Palestinians who had illegally entered into Israel from the Hebron area in two separate operations, the police said in a statement.

"The Israel Police's struggle against the phenomenon of illegal infiltration includes the activity of special police units, as well as Border Police units, which are assisted by special means, on the assumption that illegal infiltrators may constitute criminals and even terrorists," the Police Spokesperson's Unit said. "Border Police undercover forces and police from the Southern District of the Israel Police conducted the ambush and camouflage activities in the Tel Arad area in the south of the country to reduce the infiltration of Palestinians into Israel."

The police said that during the first operation, forces identified a suspicious commercial vehicle traveling at high speed. In an attempt to stop the vehicle, and in light of the driver's refusal to stop, the forces used special means, which included spikes.
Israel Border Police arrest 9 illegal Palestinians (Police Spokesperson's Unit)

However, the vehicle continued to speed, endangering the lives of road users. During the chase, five suspects tried to escape from one of the vehicles but they were arrested after being chased on foot.

"After the arrest, it turned out that the driver was also an illegal Palestinian who was not allowed to drive in Israel," the Police Spokespersons Unit said, adding that the vehicle had duplicate license plates, and a red-blue flashing device that was supposed to defraud the security forces and pose as a police vehicle. While searching the vehicle, merchandise was found including toys, which were apparently intended to be sold."


In a separate incident, a private vehicle was found traveling above the speed limit and raised the suspicion of police forces.

"After a police chase and roadblocks, the vehicle was stopped by soldiers who found four illegal Palestinians, including a Palestinian who was driving the car illegally," it said.

Among those arrested on Sunday were five adults and four minors, all whom were taken into custody by Israel Police for questioning.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Palestinians pass by the gate of an UNRWA-run school in Nablus in the West Bank August 13, 2018
May 26, 2019
Letters to the Editor

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut