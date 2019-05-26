Border Police arrests nine Palestinians in undercover sting

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Israel Border Police undercover unit on Sunday impounded two cars and arrested nine Palestinians who had illegally entered into Israel from the Hebron area in two separate operations, the police said in a statement.



"The Israel Police's struggle against the phenomenon of illegal infiltration includes the activity of special police units, as well as Border Police units, which are assisted by special means, on the assumption that illegal infiltrators may constitute criminals and even terrorists," the Police Spokesperson's Unit said. "Border Police undercover forces and police from the Southern District of the Israel Police conducted the ambush and camouflage activities in the Tel Arad area in the south of the country to reduce the infiltration of Palestinians into Israel."

The police said that during the first operation, forces identified a suspicious commercial vehicle traveling at high speed. In an attempt to stop the vehicle, and in light of the driver's refusal to stop, the forces used special means, which included spikes.Israel Border Police arrest 9 illegal Palestinians (Police Spokesperson's Unit)However, the vehicle continued to speed, endangering the lives of road users. During the chase, five suspects tried to escape from one of the vehicles but they were arrested after being chased on foot."After the arrest, it turned out that the driver was also an illegal Palestinian who was not allowed to drive in Israel," the Police Spokespersons Unit said, adding that the vehicle had duplicate license plates, and a red-blue flashing device that was supposed to defraud the security forces and pose as a police vehicle. While searching the vehicle, merchandise was found including toys, which were apparently intended to be sold."In a separate incident, a private vehicle was found traveling above the speed limit and raised the suspicion of police forces."After a police chase and roadblocks, the vehicle was stopped by soldiers who found four illegal Palestinians, including a Palestinian who was driving the car illegally," it said.Among those arrested on Sunday were five adults and four minors, all whom were taken into custody by Israel Police for questioning.

