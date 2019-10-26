Israel may not have public transport in November, operates warn

An Egged bus in front of the Jerusalem Central Bus Station. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)



Representatives of Israel's Public Transportation Companies Forum warned the government in a Wednesday press release that public transport in the country may grind to a halt as of November 3 due to a recent decision by the government to reduce payments by 20%, roughly NIS 60 million per month.

Members of the forum include Egged Transportation, Afikim, Kavim, Metropolin, Superbus, Nativ Express, Dan South, Dan North and Dan Beersheva.



On Sunday, the forum means to hold a 40 bus convoy to the capital in protest.



Israel is experiencing increasing commuting times as the number of cars on the roads and Israelis increases, but the size of the roads remains the same.







Trains often lack efficient means to get from the destination station to one’s office or home, buses are crowded and at times late, and riding bicycles alongside cars can be risky due to the danger of a traffic accident. Various experts continue to point to public transport, car-polling and bicycles as much better commuting options yet these options often prove impractical.Trains often lack efficient means to get from the destination station to one’s office or home, buses are crowded and at times late, and riding bicycles alongside cars can be risky due to the danger of a traffic accident.

