Israeli Finance Minister meets with Palestinian Authority counterpart

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon speaks during a ceremony whereby Amir Yaron is sworn in as Bank of Israel governor by President Reuven Rivlin, in the presence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Jerusalem December 24, 2018.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon met with his counterpart in the Palestinian Authority, Shukri Bishara, and Palestinian Authority Civil Affairs Minister Hassan al-Sheikh on Wednesday at the Finance Ministry in Jerusalem.
Coordinator of Activities in the Territories General Kamil Abu-Rukun participated in the meeting as well.
The meeting dealt with civilian and economic issues, following up on meetings between the parties over the past four years, and did not deal with political issues, according to a press release about the event.
The meeting comes while the US is leading a summit in Bahrain that is focusing on the Palestinian economy and is part of the rollout of US President Donald Trump's "Deal of the Century."
The US released the first part of the plan, a 40-page document titled "Peace to Prosperity," on Saturday and it is being discussed by Arab leaders and the US in Bahrain.
