Israeli jets return from Cobra Warrior exercise in the UK

Israeli fighter jets have touched down at their home bases after taking part in a high intensity tactical drill with aircraft from several other nations from at Waddington Air Force Base in the United Kingdom.



Israeli jets joined 50 aircraft of various types from the German, Italian and American air forces for the 20 day Exercise Cobra Warrior.

The aircraft deployed from Tel Nof to RAF Waddington consisted of 3 F-15 “C” Baz and 4 F-15 “D” Baz fighters as well as a KC-707 Re’em tanker and a C-130J Hercules which was used for logistics.It was the first time that Israeli fighter jets flew in British airspace during a military drill.Brig.-Gen. Amnon Ein-Dar, the Head of the Training and Doctrine Directorate in the Israeli Air Force told The Jerusalem Post that the drill was important for Israel in order to strengthen diplomatic ties and increase tactical advantages with allied forces.“It’s an important drill because we had a wonderful opportunity to take our teams and have them train in areas where they are not used to, something which is very important for war,” he said, adding that Israeli pilots “had the opportunity to learn from other air forces to see their planning process and how they train and fight in the air.”Formerly named Exercise CQWI (Combined Qualified Weapons Instructor), the annual Cobra Warrior exercise it is the RAF’s largest collective training exercise.The multinational exercise drilled and developed the tactical leadership skills of aircrew and supporting elements within a complex air environment. Personnel from all countries developed, planned and practised tactics, techniques and procedures during various wartime scenarios.The drill, which is the culmination of the RAF’s advanced Qualified Weapons Instructor course, has seen the participation of several foreign air forces in the past, including Saudi Arabia in 2015 and Germany in 2016 and Italy in 2018.With growing military ties between the two countries, a group of Israeli combat pilots took part in a joint training seminar with RAF Typhoon pilots last year and in 2017 RAF Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Hillier met with IAF Commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin and visited several IAF bases.“The cooperation with England over the years and especially this past year have gotten warmer and stronger,” Ein Dar said, adding that the two air forces have taken part in several joint drills including in June when Israeli F-35i fighter jets from Israel, the United States and United Kingdom conducted training flights over the Mediterranean Sea in the Israeli aircraft’s first-ever international exercise.Pilots from the Royal Air Force will take part in Israel’s largest international air exercise Blue Flag 2020 as observers for the first time. Ein Dar said he expected that they will take part in the following exercise.Ein-Dar told the Post that flying in British airspace also had a significant historical meaning.“A lot of air forces bases were first British bases (during the Mandate of Palestine) so it’s nice to fly in England 70 years later. It was a beautiful historical moment.”

