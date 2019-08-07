Israeli lacrosse is taking the nation by storm, but how?

Lacrosse is not only Israel's fastest growing sport, it's also a way to bridge gaps between countries, in more ways than one.



The 2019 European Lacrosse Federation Women's Championship took place in Israel last month - where the Israeli women's national team nearly proved sheer dominance throughout the tournament, respectfully bringing home the silver medal for the country after making their international debut just seven years prior.

Currently ranked fourth in Europe and sixth in the world, the Israeli women's team has made quite a remarkable impact on the sport..But how did the program get so robust, so quickly, in a little less than a decade? The women's team made its international debut in 2012 in this same championship, which was then held in Amsterdam. The Israel Lacrosse Association (ILA), estimates that over 2,000 children are playing the sport in some capacity. In fact, the first generation of Israeli players are now old enough to compete on the national team.In fact, much of the sports growth within the country can be attributed to outsourcing from North America - whether it be players, coaches or information. Israel and North America have always shared a strong bond when it comes to politics and those same precedents roll over into sports arenas as well - and naturally when it comes to lacrosse these values are no different.Just last year, Israel was the first country outside of the United States, Canada, Australia and England to host the Men's World Lacrosse Championships (WLC), where over 46 countries and millions of fans from all over the world watched as lacrosse's largest stage came to life in the Jewish state.With lacrosse being generally and naturally most popular in North America, considering the sport originates from the indigenous Native Americans of the continent, it's also where many of the top talents on the Israeli women's national team come from.One of those stars in particular is MacEllen McDonough, who played her college career at Jacksonville University and has lived in the United States her entire life.McDonough now lives in Israel and continually proves to be one of the countries top scorers and players on the international level. She also coaches youth lacrosse in the Herziliya area, in addition to a number of other outreach programs all aimed at growing the sport within the country further.McDonough's journey to Israel started while initially inquiring into standard Birthright trip. After learning there was a special program Taglit offered called Birthright Lacrosse she began speaking with the Israel lacrosse staff, who recruit players of her caliber, and learned there was a more advanced program for her to take part in.The lacrosse staff invited McDonough to stay for a year in Israel, make aliyah and take a major role in coaching youth lacrosse programs within the country. McDonough initially went on her Birthright trip, afterwards she decided to extend the trip indefinitely to intern at the Men's Lacrosse World Championships being held in Israel last year. Following the end of the tournament, she decided to participate in the program offered to her by the lacrosse staff and started volunteering her time to teaching youth lacrosse in central Israel.Many of these lacrosse outreach programs are sponsored by the Ayelet Association, a non-Olympic sports organization, which provides support to these outreach programs all over the country."The Israeli team has proven that the lacrosse industry is alive and kicking in the State of Israel, it is an outstanding achievement of a young team that overcame the European lions," said Ayelet Association President Eric Kaplan. "The fact that the national team qualifies for the World Games gives us a great incentive to continue to promote and invest in the field."Subsequently following McDonough's move to Israel, she garnered full Israeli citizenship, the opportunity to play for the Israeli national women's team and has continued to make her mark within both the international and domestic arenas - on the playing field and within the community."That was my first international tournament. It was really cool, I was nervous going in thinking about the competition getting the best of everyone. But it was a very friendly event, and everybody was so supportive of each other and it was great to be in a community where everyone was just stoked to see other lacrosse [teams playing in Israel]," McDonough said.As McDonough explained, the Israeli team is making headlines on the international stage, however, most of the team is compiled of women from the United States who have also made aliyah like herself.This year there were four women who came from the United States, including McDonough, to participate in this program - living in Israel for a year, teaching youth lacrosse and playing on the women's international team. In addition, there are many players who participated in this years tournament who previously made aliyah from the States that are not currently living in the country as well as some exemption players who do not hold Israeli passports.The women's team was joined by seven highly competitive native Israeli players - the caveat, however, was they were all under the age of 20 - showing the growth the sport is making within the younger generation of players, which could be attributed to the efforts of the American volunteers and players who visit the country year after year to teach the youth of the nation the sport of lacrosse.The goal for the Israeli women's national lacrosse is to have more and more Israelis join the team every year, which has become a successful endeavor year after year as the sport continues to grow within the country.This year, the Israeli national team made it to the gold medal round of the European Lacrosse Federation Women's Championship, where they faced-off against a dominant English team who proved their worth throughout the tournament game after game. A team that the Israeli's played earlier in the tournament with unsatisfactory result, ending 13-3 in favor of England, proved to be a perfect opponent after they switched up their strategy."We came out weak, I think, when we played them at first. We weren't playing our game the first half. Second half, they got a couple quick ones [goals] on us and we kind of tried to play it smart and save our legs for the rest of the tournament," McDonough said.The strategy proved to work as the team made it to the gold medal match and gave England a run for their money with a final score of 10-7. While not a win, it proved the might of what the young team can do.With the success of the tournament aside, the main objective of these outreach programs for these women is to teach youth lacrosse in Israel and bring the North American bravado to the Israeli playing field."I have my own team, I'm the program director and coach of Herziliya Lacrosse, and I'm teaching their boys (U-15) a few times a week in the afternoon. During the schooldays, we have a few recruiting visits a week where we will go into schools and teach kids lacrosse and try and get as many phone numbers as we can to try and place them on teams," said McDonough. "We also started recently a box lacrosse league in high schools, which is really cool."In addition to the U-15 (under 15 years of age) teams, there are also U-19 and U-20 teams ran by the same program. Mcdonough explains that there are more U-15 kids then there are in the older programs due to the rapid growth of the sport, considering "it's not that old" yet.McDonough used to coach youth lacrosse in the United States as well, so she is no stranger to the day to day life of a lacrosse coach. As a part of her position, she puts together practice plans for her youth team, teaches the team offensive sets, footwork, stick skills, shooting and best practices in order to get the kids to a competitive level on the field.McDonough has been in Israel teaching these youth groups and participating in international tournaments for over six months, taking over the full time position as program director."My plan was just to [teach] for the six months, but I'm planning on going back for another year. Right now, I really love it and I'm really invested in the program and I feel like I'm getting a lot back from the kids. So I want to keep going," McDonough explained. "All the kids that we coach are the most respectful and grateful kids. They seem really mature and they express how thankful they are for us coming from the States to coach them. Where I beieve a lot of kids in the States, where sports are really popular, take it for granted.""During the Euro-Cup, all the Israeli kids that came, some of them came all the way from down south, late at night to support us and watch our games - and they were the best fans I have ever had. I have never ever felt that supported at a girls lacrosse game before, in my whole life. And I thought that was so crazy, these kids are so invested in the program, and all of Israel lacrosse is a huge family," McDonough concluded.For those unfamiliar with lacrosse, the sport originated as stickball, a sport played by Native Americans. According to World Lacrosse (formerly the Federation of International Lacrosse), anywhere from 500 to 100,000 players would play in a game. The fields could stretch for several miles, with competitors playing from sunup to sundown. In addition, there essentially were no out-of-bounds, so the matches could be played on fields stretching from one village to the next.In the aboriginal Native American version of the game, due to the fact that teams consisted of large numbers of players – sometimes entire tribes – large packs of those involved would gather together on one spot of the field, fighting one another for the ball, causing the concentrated field of play to move slowly from one side to the other.Players moved the ball from one end of the field to the other by sheer force and will, mostly due to the fact that passing the ball was interpreted by these original groups as a trick and a cowardly act, pressuring these competitors to face their opponents head-on by either dodging or bull-rushing them. No protective equipment was worn in this form of lacrosse.The game was played in part as allegorical warfare, sometimes between rival tribes. Those who played were symbolic warriors and would ritualistically paint their bodies, decorate their lacrosse sticks, dip them in spiritual water, and hold special ritual dances and pep talks the night before a match.In some legends, such as within Seneca folklore, there are claims that the original balls used in aboriginal times were made out of wood, stone, deerskin or clay – or even the heads of enemies, although it can be inferred that instead of actual human heads, the tribes were referring to the physicality of the game, where players would often get seriously injured on both sides throughout the match, part of the game's bloody history. There are also claims that the wooden balls used were carved into the shape of a human head, which could have added further confusion to the legend.A French Jesuit missionary observed the game being played by the Huron Indians in 1636 and called it “lacrosse,” which means "the stick" in French. Over the centuries, the game was modified by European colonizers of North America (including Canada) to include less players and shorten the time of the matches. The game was then modified by contemporary enthusiasts and competitors until becoming today's modern field lacrosse - played both professionally and collegiately throughout the world.As a tip of the cap to the Native Americans who invented the game, the Iroquois, a native North American tribe, won the bronze medal in 2014, proving that their storied relationship with lacrosse commands respect. They are the only Native American team authorized to play a sport internationally.Modern field lacrosse is a contact sport in which two teams compete for possession of a rubber ball using metal sticks with mesh nets. Points are scored by shooting the ball into the opposing team’s net. Different positions have different sticks: attackers have a short pole for possession and mobility, defenders have long sticks for checking the ball out of attackers' nets and blocking shots, and goalies have short sticks with wide nets to make saves. Ten teammates can be on the field at a time and teams carry 23 players on their rosters. Rules also dictate which side of the field or where certain players can be located during specific times of the game. For example, only six players can be on the attacking side of the field at once; for one player to cross the midfield line and join the attacking party, another must come back to defend.Box lacrosse, popular mainly in Canada, is a modified version of field lacrosse. Played on a field within a hockey rink, it is much more physical and played with far less players: only six on each side.Women's lacrosse is another modified version of men's field lacrosse, where there are certain restrictions on movement and physical contact – like a life-size game of chess, but moving much faster.The sport has continually been dominated by both the United States and Canada since the first WLC was held in 1967, and the sport continues to gain prominence within those countries, mainly in America's northeast region. Field lacrosse has slowly been gaining traction across the rest of the country, similarly to Israel, with many formerly unknown colleges and major league teams making names for themselves in both unexpected times and places.The Israeli men's team defeated a capable Japanese team in 2014 to claim seventh place, a remarkable achievement considering how young the sport still is here. Like today, the native Israelis on the national team were also joined by US players who have made aliyah.With the women earning a silver medal this year, it proves even further the traction the sport is gaining throughout the country.Much of the success should be rightfully attributed to these North American volunteers and players who freely offer to leave their jobs, their lives, their friends, their families, to spend their time volunteering for what they believe to be a greater cause than themselves – the education and welfare of the children of Israel. McDonough is just one of these examples, and there are many that have preceded her and many more to follow.In the coming years, the world of lacrosse will certainly be keeping an eye on Israel – the world's fastest adopter of the game – to see what it can do on its home field and beyond.

