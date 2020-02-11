Israelis, Chinese, gather in Tel Aviv to show support

Dozens of Israelis and Chinese gathered in Tel Aviv next to city hall as it was lit up with the colors of the Chinese flag to express solidarity as coronavirus continues to pose a challenge to health authorities in China and around the world.
Tel Aviv is Beijing’s twin city.
The Municipality hall is lit tonight with the colors of the Chinese flag in solidarity with those affected by the #CoronaVirus. We appreciate the efficient way with which #China is dealing with the situation and send our best wishes for a speedy recovery for everyone in need ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VVEUXUC54C— Tel Aviv (@TelAviv) February 11, 2020
The coronavirus outbreak is hitting a peak in China this month and may be over by April, the government's senior medical adviser said on Tuesday, in the latest assessment of an epidemic that has rattled the world.