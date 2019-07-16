It’s heating up in Israel - summer heat advisory for Wednesday

Thousands flock to Tel Aviv beaches during April 22 heat wave. .
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Political tensions aren’t the only things heating up in Israel these days. The Health Ministry released a statement to warn Israelis that Wednesday, June 17, will be a scorcher.
Temperatures will reach high 30s degrees Celsius (nearly 100 degrees Fahrenheit) throughout the country. In Tel Aviv, the heat is expected to climb up to 37 degrees Celsius (99 F), in Beer Sheba 41 degrees (106), and 43 (110 F) in Tiberias.
The best ways to deal with the heat is to take cool showers and baths to help keep your body cool. It is particularly important to make sure you’re continuously drinking water, wearing sunscreen and staying out of the heat as much as possible on Wednesday.
The Health Ministry emphasized that, especially the elderly and sick, should also avoid doing any activities that may cause them to exert themselves.
If you do not have air conditioning at home, it is recommended to go somewhere else - like a movie theater or mall - and spend time there during the peak hours of the day.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>