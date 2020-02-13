Jewish prayer to heal coronavirus, ‘Abraham prayed for Abimelech’

The Rabbi of Safed, Shmuel Eliyahu, released on Thursday an opinion article in the portal Srugim in which he argued that just as Abraham prayed for the recovery of Abimelech [Genesis 20:17], so should the Jewish people today pray for the recovery of the thousands suffering from coronavirus.
“There is now a plague in China,” he said, “it infected tens of thousands and laid waste to thousands. The Torah says [Deuteronomy 15:7] “do not be hardhearted.” "We must pray for them, either each worshiper on his own during the blessing He who hears our prayers or collectively when the ark in which the Torah scroll is kept is opened," he said.
The Rabbi also provided a general version of the prayer, which might be used for coronavirus as well as all other diseases.