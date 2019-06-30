Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel Travel Channel

Liberman: Netanyahu cuts 100 mil for cops, gives 2 mil to Haredi

“Don’t let anyone tell you tall tales,” Yisraeli Beiteinu leader posed on social media, “Netanyahu sees fit to give 2 million nis bonus to haredi education.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 30, 2019 15:34
Avigdor Liberman

Avigdor Liberman . (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Yisraeli Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on social media on Sunday claiming that, less than a week after a massive 1.2 billion nis cut “Netanyahu sees fit to give 2 million nis bonus to haredi education.”


Liberman further said that the overall sum the Netanyahu administration means to give haredi needs is 450 million nis. He released a photo of beaming Interior Minister Aryeh Deri with the caption: ‘A financial crises? Doesn’t bother us.’

“You won’t believe your eyes,” Liberman said, “When 120 million nis are being given to the Ministry of Religious Services…100 million nis are being cut from the salaries of police officers, prison wardens and fire-fighters.”

Liberman said that “only a national unity government, made of ‘Yisraeli Beiteinu,’ ‘Likud’ and ‘Blue and White’ can…save the State of Israel from a government based on religious law.”
    

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

June 30, 2019
Peretz: If I win, Netanyahu will lose

By GIL HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings