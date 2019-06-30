Liberman: Netanyahu cuts 100 mil for cops, gives 2 mil to Haredi

Avigdor Liberman .
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Yisraeli Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on social media on Sunday claiming that, less than a week after a massive 1.2 billion nis cut “Netanyahu sees fit to give 2 million nis bonus to haredi education.”
Liberman further said that the overall sum the Netanyahu administration means to give haredi needs is 450 million nis. He released a photo of beaming Interior Minister Aryeh Deri with the caption: ‘A financial crises? Doesn’t bother us.’
“You won’t believe your eyes,” Liberman said, “When 120 million nis are being given to the Ministry of Religious Services…100 million nis are being cut from the salaries of police officers, prison wardens and fire-fighters.”
Liberman said that “only a national unity government, made of ‘Yisraeli Beiteinu,’ ‘Likud’ and ‘Blue and White’ can…save the State of Israel from a government based on religious law.”
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>