Liberman sues reporter for claiming he got leaked police information

The article, titled ‘Liberman is becoming hysterical’, was released online in early September.

By
October 24, 2019 17:19
1 minute read.
Avigdor Liberman. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman filed a lawsuit on Thursday against reporter Yoav Yitzhak from News1 for slander.


According to Liberman, the report written by News 1 reporter Yitzhak, falsely claimed that Liberman has a working relationship with a police officer who provided him with leaked information from the investigations against him for years.

The company which operates the news site, Itonot Zahav, is also included in the lawsuit.
On social media, Liberman referred to Yitzhak as ‘the court reporter of Balfur Street,’ meaning the address of the Prime Minister’s residency and ergo a reporter who is working according to the interests of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In the article, Yitzhak claims that Liberman is using his children to make deals worth millions.

Allegedly, Liberman uses his daughter Michal and two sons to form companies that deal mostly with Austrian businessman Martin Schlaff and Alex Viznicher, who formally served as the head of NTA transit system.

One of Liberman’s sons, Yaakov David, is a director of the firm I-Negev which is owned by Schlaff.

Yaakov and his brother Amos also control a company called Lamed.

Liberman told the Marker his son was a fantastic student and officer in the IDF and that Schlaff knows him since Yaakov was eight-years old.

“If he is in such good company I can only be proud of him,” he told the reporter.

In his own article, Yitzhak alleged Liberman is preventing a unity government “out of his own self-interest and ego.”

 


