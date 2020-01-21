The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Likud gives up on positive campaign strategy

Prime Minister Netanyahu attacked Blue and White at Likud's opening rally, saying "whoever votes for them is voting for a fourth election"

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 21, 2020 20:48
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting, January 2020. (photo credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting, January 2020.
(photo credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu devoted much of his speech at the Likud's opening rally at the Jerusalem International Convention Center Tuesday night to attacking Blue and White, despite the Likud saying it would adopt a positive campaign strategy.
Netanyahu repeatedly called Blue and White "left-wing," noting that the Joint List recommended to President Reuven Rivlin that Blue and White leader Benny Gantz form a government. The prime minister took a white board and did math on stage to prove that Blue and White cannot form a government without the Joint List.
"Whoever votes for them is voting for a fourth election," Netanyahu said.
He accused Gantz of waffling on key issues like annexing the Jordan Valley and Blue and White of having MKs with opposite opinions. For instance, Netanyahu showed a picture of Blue and White MKs Ofer Shelah and Tzvi Hauser, with half a face of each, noting that one half support the Jewish Nation-State Law and the other half opposed it.
Netanyahu also played a video of Gantz stuttering when talking about his accomplishments:
"Before, it was us or them, but now, it's us or the-e-e-em, Netanyahu said mockingly.
Netanyahu rattled off a long list of accomplishments for Likud on diplomatic and socioeconomic issues.
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein attended the event and was greeted without problems despite permitting the Knesset plenum to meet next Tuesday on Netanyahu's request for immunity from prosecution in his criminal cases. Former Blue and White MK Gadi Yevarkan, who defected to Likud last week, also attended and was greeted by Netanyahu, who did not mention Edelstein or immunity in his speech.
Earlier Tuesday, the incoming head of the Knesset House Committee that will be formed next week, Blue and White faction chairman Avi Nissenkorn, announced that the first hearing on immunity for Netanyahu would be held on Thursday, January 30 at 2:30 p.m and subsequent hearings would be held every week day the following week.
The dates were sent to Netanyahu and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to enable them to prepare for the hearings.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Likud Blue and White
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ethiopian Jewish brethren By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach Is Israel snubbing Poland to placate Putin? By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Neville Teller Who wants a regime change in Iran, and how far will they go for it? By NEVILLE TELLER
Nimrod Goren MKs can help Israel’s foreign policy By NIMROD GOREN, NEHORAY OFRI
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Unidentified aircraft strike Iranian militias in Syria: report
An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots
2 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
3 Air Force admits mistake after eight fighter jets 'drown'
F-16 planes on the runway during the Blue Flag drill
4 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
5 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by