Maccabi Shefa launches benefit card for ultra-Orthodox sector

Anyone who signs up for the new card will also automatically join Isracard’s program of benefits and discounts for the ultra-Orthodox sector.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 23, 2019 17:04
Orthodox Jews pray near Elimelech's grave, Lezajsk, Poland, 2018. (photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)

 
The Maccabi Shefa members club recently launched the first benefit card for the ultra-Orthodox sector. The Maccabi Shefa Zechut card grants benefits and discounts on more than 3,000 businesses.

The haredi sector, which accounts for 12% of the country’s population, will now be able to receive significant health benefits, discounts on hotels, retail chains, car companies, electrical appliances and more. The card was launched in cooperation with the Isracard Group. Receiving a card is free, with no fees during the first two years.
 

Adv. Dana Hirschberg, business development manager at Maccabi Shefa, said that this is the first card that provides a solution for the needs of the haredi sector, while adapting it to the lifestyle of this population, all at the highest standards in the consumer world.

Anyone who signs up for the new card will also automatically join Isracard’s program of benefits and discounts for the ultra-Orthodox sector.

Noa Bar-Yaakov, CEO of Maccabi Shefa, said, “Members of the club will enjoy significant discounts immediately upon their admission. Benefits will be available in all areas of life and consumption for each family in the fields of retail, health, finance and more.”

