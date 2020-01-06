Man found dead in a river in northern Israel, fourth flood fatality

Israel Police confirmed on Monday morning that Ali Agbaria's lifeless body was found in the Dalia Stream in northern Israel following a scan of the area.Agbaria, who was reported missing on Sunday afternoon, and his son were traveling to Givat Nili when they got caught in a flood, according to Ynet. Agbaria's son was successfully rescued.a storm that hit Israel on Saturday, causing mass floods.Yesterday, the body of Eran Herrnstadt, 72, was found in his vehicle, which was set adrift by the flood and was discovered in Binyamina, northern Israel, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Ma'ariv reported. Rescue workers pronounced him dead at the scene.Dean Shoshani and Stav Harari were also killed in the storm when they were trapped when an elevator in a residential building in Tel Aviv short circuted and began filling with water. Divers arrived at the scene to rescue the couple an hour and a half after Israel Fire and Rescue Services (IFRS) was notified, according to the IFRS. Additionally, IFRS reported that they received approximately 1,000 calls between noon and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday (Israel time), but were able to respond to just 200 of them.Leon Sverdlov contributed to this report.Agbaria is the fourth person to die as a result of