Naftali Bennett to Post: Trump's map must be avoided at all costs

"We are very worried about the future of our country right now," Bennett told the Post.

September 17, 2019 10:19
Naftali Bennett voting in Raanana

Naftali Bennett voting in Raanana. (photo credit: EHUD AMITON/TPS)

Yamina Knesset candidate Naftali Bennett came to his local voting booth in Raanana on Tuesday, where he spoke with The Jerusalem Post.

"We are very worried about the future of our country right now," Bennett told the Post. "We suspect Trump's plan and therefore, in order to avoid this, we need a strong Yamina [Party]."

Bennett released a video on Monday evening in English, warning against US President Donald Trump's Deal of the Century, which he believes will require Israel to return significant portions of settlement land. When questioned on the subject, Bennett said, "I believe that the map that was published is a map that expresses, more or less, the image of the future map [of the country]."

He warned that if Israelis do not act now, they will not be able to avoid it.

Surrounded by cheering Yamina booth workers, Bennett released a video on social media stating: "In the name of [Yamina leader] Ayelet Shaked, in the name of all of the members of Yamina, put [our note] in the polling station because our home is at risk."

"We can win," he concluded. "You need to listen to your heart, to your soul, and [vote for] Yamina."


