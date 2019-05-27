Nefesh B'Nefesh directs love song to Tel Aviv

A bus travels along Hayarkon Street, Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: BORIS BELENKIN)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Nefesh B'Nefesh released a love song to Tel Aviv performed by olim, young immigrants, where they bring a light-hearted view of the cultural wonders of Tel Aviv and the surrounding Israeli culture.
The song, simply titled "Lalaland on a Scooter: Tel Aviv Dreams," is sung in English and captioned in both Hebrew and Arabic, portraying a feeling of coexistence within the lyrics.
The music video visits many famous destinations in Tel Aviv, and discusses the quirks and norms of living in Tel Aviv as a new olim.
In a classical Broadway-style tune over eye-catching dance moves, the new immigrants discuss the nostalgic experience of in the "city [in Israel] that never sleeps."
"I parked my heart in downtown Tel Aviv," exclaimed the lead singers, expressing their passion for the second largest city in Israel behind Jerusalem.
In a video specifically meant to target olim, the Nfesh B'Nefesh crew discussed all the city has to offer and the possibilities you can achieve after arriving in Israel.
"One day I'll be set for life. One day I'll shine as bright as these lights. It's not hard to see, there's nothing you can't be. When you're in Tel Aviv."
To watch the video, go to: https://www.facebook.com/NefeshBNefesh/videos/2239220322829344/
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>