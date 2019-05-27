Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Nefesh B'Nefesh directs love song to Tel Aviv

"One day I'll be set for life. One day I'll shine as bright as these lights. It's not hard to see, there's nothing you can't be. When you're in Tel Aviv."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
May 27, 2019 14:04
1 minute read.
A bus travels along Hayarkon Street, Tel Aviv

A bus travels along Hayarkon Street, Tel Aviv. (photo credit: BORIS BELENKIN)

 
Nefesh B'Nefesh released a love song to Tel Aviv performed by olim, young immigrants, where they bring a light-hearted view of the cultural wonders of Tel Aviv and the surrounding Israeli culture.

The song, simply titled "Lalaland on a Scooter: Tel Aviv Dreams," is sung in English and captioned in both Hebrew and Arabic, portraying a feeling of coexistence within the lyrics.

The music video visits many famous destinations in Tel Aviv, and discusses the quirks and norms of living in Tel Aviv as a new olim.


In a classical Broadway-style tune over eye-catching dance moves, the new immigrants discuss the nostalgic experience of in the "city [in Israel] that never sleeps."


"I parked my heart in downtown Tel Aviv," exclaimed the lead singers, expressing their passion for the second largest city in Israel behind Jerusalem.


In a video specifically meant to target olim, the Nfesh B'Nefesh crew discussed all the city has to offer and the possibilities you can achieve after arriving in Israel.

To watch the video, go to: https://www.facebook.com/NefeshBNefesh/videos/2239220322829344/
 

