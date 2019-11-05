Nirim to hold gala NY dinner to help at-risk youth

Participants at the Nirim gala dinner in New York in 2018. (photo credit: IDO SIMANTOV)

Nirim, an organization that provides high-risk youth with an opportunity to overcome their harsh life circumstances, will hold a gala dinner in New York next week under the leadership of Yoram Sagy.





Nirim works together with the Navy Commando Unit known as Shayetet 13 to help youth discover their strengths, and become self-confident and successful members of society. Nirim changes the lives of about 500 teens a year.

The organization runs the Nirim Youth Village located on the northern shore of Israel which is a unique residential setting for 100 at-risk youths aged 14 -18. The Nirim Track is a highly intensive program for youth removed from their families by the Office of Youth Protection Authority or referred by the Juvenile Court as an alternative to jail.

Nirim is named for Nir Krichman, a navy commando who was killed in 2002 in Nablus. His commander, once himself an at-risk youth, was motivated, to create a program that elevates and empowers youth at high risk, and to name it in Krichman’s memory.

The gala dinner on November 12 will include a lecture by New York Times columnist Bari Weiss and a show by comedian Elon Gold.

Nirim has set for itself a goal to take care of the state’s future generations and give at-risk youth another chance to return to the heart of Israeli society,” said Sagy, who also serves as president of the Central Bottling Company.

