On the Golan, praying for Syria with Jews, Muslims, Christians, Druze

The Israel-Syria border on the Golan Heights delineates an eerie contrast between the peaceful farmland on the Israeli side and the civil war raging on the other, where control of the border has shifted between the Syrian armies, various rebel organizations, and terror groups.



On Monday (February 11), however, an unusual group of people travelled to the Golan in order to create a different kind of atmosphere: one of hope.

The "Abrahamic Reunion," an interfaith organization based in Israel, organized a communal prayer for the Syrian people, which took place on Mt. Bental overlooking the Syrian border, according to a report from Breaking Israel News."Abrahamic Reunion" is "a group of Spiritual and Religious leaders" which organizes multi-faith meetings and workshops, with the goal of offering "prayer, healing, support, and solidarity" for communities suffering from religious violence, as well as efforts at de-radicalization for extremist religious sects, according to the group's website. The group steers clear of politics.The prayer brought together representatives from the Muslim, Jewish, Druze, and Christian communities in Israel and the West Bank. Some Arabs from the West Bank who initially planned to attend the gathering were denied permission by the Israeli government, and participated via cell phone video calls.On the bus ride from Jerusalem to the Golan, a right-wing settlement resident sat next to an Arab community leader from Hebron, and the two showed each other photos of their children.Ahmed el-Salaam Manasra, a Sufi Muslim from Nazareth and co-organizer of the event, said that "This is not political. This is about prayer, which comes from the heart, something we can all understand. We can all pray for the people of Syria who are suffering.""This gathering could not take place a few hundred yards from here, in Syria," commented Eliyahu McLean, who immigrated to Israel from California 20 years ago and who also helped lead the event. "Israel is a guiding light when it comes to global prayer.”

