Police searching garbage dump for missing woman with suicidal tendencies

A large police force serving the Lachish area has been working in the area for the past three days in order to locate body of an Ashkelon woman in her 30s, who was reported missing last week.According to police, the woman had suicidal tendencies and tried to end her life once before her disappearance.CCTV footage shows the woman, hours after celebrating her son's bar mitzvah, making her way over the garbage chute located in the building before hurling herself down the shaft.At the moment police are currently searching a large landfill in the area to try to locate the woman's body.A police investigation followed the route of the garbage truck all the way to the Ashkelon landfill.The police believe the woman's body was located in the receptacle on the back of the truck, and followed it all the way to the landfill, where they are currently searching for clues to the body's location.