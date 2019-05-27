Police units raid northern villages to seize illegal weapons

M-16 rifle seized in a police raid.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
X
Police units in northern Israel carried out an operation intended to search for and then seize weapons that were either purchased or being held illegally, according to a police spokesperson.
Police found weapons in multiple northern villages - including M-16s, a Carl Gustav rifle and an illegal explosive device.
The explosive device was found in the village of Sagur, after police units searched an open area and found the device. One suspect has been put into custody and will appear today before the judicial court.
An M-16 with large amounts of ammunition was found in the Aalbin village, however, police units are currently searching for the suspect.
In Baina village police units searched a house and found a Carl Gustav rifle, a 40-year-old suspect was arrested during the seizure and will appear today before the court.
Police units will continue operations to seize illegal weapons that have the potential of being used to endanger private citizens.
