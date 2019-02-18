President Rivlin advocates 'Jewish Hope' to strengthen Israel-Diaspora

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

In similar vein to his flagship project 'Israel Hope' that calls for the inclusion of all of Israel's minorities into Israeli mainstream society, President Reuven Rivlin now wants to extend that ambition to 'Jewish Hope' in order to strengthen the bonds between Israel and diaspora Jewry in general and American Jewry in particular.



Rivlin urged the creation of 'Jewish Hope' when speaking on Monday to the Conference of Presidents pf Major American Jewish Organizations at their annual meeting in Jerusalem.

Rivlin who has consistently made himself available to the Conference of Presidents said that meeting the leaders of American Jewry yet again, was like a family reunion.Like most families, he pointed out, such get togethers are in times of celebration and in times of stress.Alluding to waning support for Israel by American Jews, Rivlin declared: "What unites us is more important than what divides us."In the face of rising antisemitism including in North America, this unity is more important than ever, he insisted.Although Israel fights all her military battles alone, in matters of diplomacy, Israel requires the support of diaspora Jewry, he said.Listing some of the challenges currently confronting Israel, Rivlin mentioned Iranian aggression on Israel's northern border, the complex reality of Syria, the continuing effort to stop Hamas from attacking Israeli citizens while simultaneously seeking solutions to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and fighting Palestinian terror."Protection of Israeli citizens is not just the right of the government, but the duty of the government," he stated.Rivlin also mentioned the Iranian and Russian presence in Syria. With regard to "our Russian neighbors" he said that Israel must explain its red lines and the Russians must explain theirs.As he has done many times before, Rivlin singled out the United States as Israel's greatest ally, and the American Jewish community as Israel's most important partner.But he was concerned about anti-Jewish and anti-Israel sentiments emanating from certain elected officials in America's Democratic party and pronounced that "support for Israel must remain bi-partisan."The most important task facing the pro-Israel community today, is to ensure bi-partisan support, he said.In his reference to 'Jewish Hope' Rivlin emphasized the need to create new partnerships between Israel and American Jewry so that the two will develop greater familiarity and understanding with each other.He also thought it was important for Israel youth "to meet their American Jewish brothers and sisters."Touching briefly on the upcoming Israeli elections in April, Rivlin acknowledged differences of opinion, "but we are all one people," he said, citing as a common denominator a desire for equality for all the citizens of Israel. "We can do it," her said with confidence.In recognition of Rivlin being the President not only of the State of Israel but of the Jewish People, outgoing Executive Vice President of the Conference of Presidents Malcolm Hoenlein presented Rivlin, the tireless defender of Jerusalem, and of the Jewish People's connection with Jerusalem with a pen, the clip of which contains a chip with the whole of the Old Testament.Hoenlein quipped that whenever anyone tries to convince Rivlin that Jews do not have an historic connection to Jerusalem, he can point the pen at them, because it says it all.

