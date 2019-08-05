Prime minister, minister of agriculture, visit Eilat marine biology center

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the Efrat settlement located in the Gush Etzion region just outside of Jerusalem. (photo credit: IGOR USDACHI)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Minister of Agriculture Uri Ariel visited the Eilat Marine Agriculture Center on Monday.



The visit took place following a special cabinet meeting on the topic of Eilat’s development, during which a resolution setting Eilat’s status as a future international research center for marine biology was accepted.

The resolution authorized the creation of a marine biology and biotechnology park in the city, as well as the development of new scientific communities focusing on marine biology and agriculture alongside foreign investment.The resolution also sanctioned the creation of a national committee for marine agriculture under the Prime Minister’s Office, focusing on fish export.Netanyahu compared marine agriculture to IDF’s Cyber Intelligence Unit, 8200, saying it’s “the food of the future” and an opportunity for innovation and development.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });