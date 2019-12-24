Religious Services Minister Yitzhak Vaknin has called for the site known as the Little Western Wall in the Muslim Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem to be run by the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, a step which would likely generate severe opposition from the neighborhood’s Palestinian population.The Little Western Wall is a more northern segment of the better-known Western Wall site, but is considered to be especially holy due to its close proximity to where the Holy of Holies of the Jewish Temples was located.For that reason there are frequent prayers at the site, but various items required for prayer services may not be kept there, such as an ark for housing Torah scrolls or prayer books due to concerns not to change the status quo and out of fear that such items may be desecrated.The Little Western Wall is under police administration because of the sensitivity of the site and has never been declared to be a holy site under Israel’s Law for the Protection of the Holy Places.In a visit on Monday, Vaknin said that he believed the time had come for this situation to change.“Different elements have an interest in keeping the present situation, [but] I will work towards a change,” said the minister.“The responsibility is upon the Rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Sites Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz,” he continued in reference to the administrator of the Western Wall and the Holy Sites Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, who also serves as the chairman of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation.Vaknin said that Rabinowitz and the foundation were “suitable to take on this mission and to tend to the site and turn it into a magnet for worshippers and tourists.”At the end of his visit, the minister lit the Hannukia candelabra at the site in celebration of the current Hannuka holiday.