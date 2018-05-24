May 24 2018
|
Sivan, 10, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Report: Billionaire Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich becoming Israeli

The Chelsea owner is believed to be landing in Israel on Thursday and to complete the immigration process to Israel on Thursday.

By
May 24, 2018 15:22
1 minute read.
Report: Billionaire Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich becoming Israeli

Roman Abramovich, January 2018. (photo credit: Courtesy)

Roman Abramovich, the Russian billionaire businessman and owner of the soccer team Chelsea FC, immigrated to Israel on Thursday, according to Israel Hayom.

Abramovich’s decision to immigrate to Israel comes amid the recent expiration of the businessman’s work visa in Britain, which may have prompted him to move to Israel with the other owners of the club.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Following the Sergei Skripal incident, in which a Russian military intelligence officer who acted as a double agent for UK’s intelligence services was poisoned with a nerve agent, tensions have risen between the United Kingdom and Russia.

Abramovich’s stay in Britain came to a close when his work visa expired and the authorities would not renew his visa, causing the owner of Chelsea to miss his team’s FA Cup final victory over Manchester United on Saturday night.

The Jewish billionaire is in the process of building a mansion in Tel Aviv’s Neve Tzedek neighborhood. According to Forbes, Abramovich, at the age of 51, retains a net value of $9.1 billion and was ranked as the 139th richest person in the world and 12th richest person in Russia in 2017.

Abramovich’s business ventures include Millhouse Capital, Evraz (a coal and steel mining company) and Norenickel (a nickel and palladium mining and smelting company).

Abramovich acquired the Chelsea team in 2003, and has had many milestones of success since, including a 2012 victory in the Champions League.

The Russian oligarch is a frequent visitor of Israel and a philanthropist of both the State of Israel and Jewish communities in Russia. Abramovich received a special award from the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia for his contributions of over $500 million over the past 20 years to Jewish causes in Israel and Russia.

The Chelsea owner is believed to have landed in Israel on Thursday to complete the immigration process.

In recent months, Chelsea led the campaign, "Say No To Antisemitism", spearheaded by Abramovich as a means to raise awareness and counter antisemitism.

Tamara Zieve contributed to this report.


Related Content

Israel's Netta arrives for the news conference after winning the Grand Final of Eurovision.
May 24, 2018
Eurovision 2019 facing mounting problems - and solutions

By AMY SPIRO

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut