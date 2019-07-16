Route 60 in Gush Etzion to be expanded in coming weeks

A blocked entrance from route 60 into Sa'ir, a Palestinian village. Men unloading a cow from one truck to another..
(photo credit: LAURA KELLY)
X
The Moriah Company is starting work this week to double the size of Route 60, known as the main artery to the residents of South Jerusalem.
The road is often plagued by heavy traffic jams due to the large number of commuters.
The entirety of the route stretches from the Gush Etzion Regional Council in the the West Bank to the city of Nazareth in the Golan Heights.
The work will begin at the entrance of the southern tunnel beginning in Gush Etzion, as the construction company methodically makes its way up the road north towards the Golan Heights.
The work will be completed during the nighttime hours, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 PM, with two lanes of traffic staying open during this time, one going in each direction.
"The doubling of the tunnels and the expansion of Route 60 are good news for the residents of Gush Etzion and the entire area. The road is the main artery of the residents of southern Jerusalem and its expansion is more important than any other," said Shlomo Ne'eman, head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council. "We are pleased that the Ministry of Transportation and Moriah Company meet the timetables they submitted, and we are already looking forward to seeing the work on the ground.”
