Shabbat candle-lighting times for Israel and U.S.

See Shabbat times for your area.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 25, 2019 11:55
Shabbat candles

Shabbat candles. (photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)

Friday, October 25, 2019

  26 Tishrei, 5780

New York

Light Candles at: 5:43 p.m.

Shabbat Ends at: 6:42 p.m.


Los Angeles

Light Candles at: 5:49 p.m.

Shabbat Ends at: 6:48 p.m.


Jerusalem

Light Candles at: 5:21 p.m.

Shabbat Ends at: 6:32 p.m.


Tel Aviv

Light Candles at: 5:37 p.m.

Shabbat Ends at : 6:34 p.m.


Haifa

Light Candles at: 5:29 p.m.

Shabbat Ends at: 6:32 p.m.


Beersheba

Light Candles at: 5:39 p.m.

Shabbat Ends at: 6:34 p.m.

Eilat

Light Candles at: 5:30 p.m.

Shabbat Ends at: 6:35 p.m.


