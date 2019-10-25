Shabbat candle-lighting times for Israel and U.S.

Shabbat candles.
(photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
Friday, October 25, 2019
26 Tishrei, 5780
New York
Light Candles at: 5:43 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 6:42 p.m.
Los Angeles
Light Candles at: 5:49 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 6:48 p.m.
Jerusalem
Light Candles at: 5:21 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 6:32 p.m.
Tel Aviv
Light Candles at: 5:37 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at : 6:34 p.m.
Haifa
Light Candles at: 5:29 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 6:32 p.m.
Beersheba
Light Candles at: 5:39 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 6:34 p.m.Eilat
Light Candles at: 5:30 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 6:35 p.m.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});