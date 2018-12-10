Shaked demands Netanyahu annex West Bank settlement after drive-by shooting

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked called on Prime Minister Netanyahu to annex the West Bank settlement of Ofra, after terrorists injured seven people in a drive-by shooting at a bus stop near the settlement Sunday night.



"I call on the prime minister to immediately annex the settlement of Ofra and grant it the status of a regular settlement in our country," Shaked said, adding "The legal opinion draft for Ofra is ready already,"





"The terrorists' goal is to kill us in order to break our spirit. In the face of [PA President Mahmoud Abbas's] 'price of terrorism,' we must set a price of our own: Every terror attack will strengthen the settlement rather than weaken it, and every potential terrorist will know in advance that the settlement will be registered in his name," the justice minister suggested.Other senior Israeli politicians reacted Monday morning to the shooting attack at a hitchhiking station and bus stop on Route 60, focusing their attention on wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, especially the critically injured young mother and her baby, which was born in an emergency procedure after the shooting.President Reuven Rivlin said he was, "praying for the recovery of those injured in the despicable terrorist attack, including the young mother who brought life to the world from this hellish scene.""I hope those injured recover soon and am sending my unreserved support to the security forces who are relentlessly pursuing the terrorists.”Seven people were injured in the drive-by shooting near the West Bank settlement of Ofra Sunday night, two moderately and four lightly, including two 16-year-old girls, according to Magen David Adom. A 21-year old pregnant woman was critically injured. She was rushed to hospital where doctors delivered her baby prematurely, in the 30th week. The child's condition reportedly worsened Monday morning after having been stable overnight. Both mother and child are considered to be in an serious condition.Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein also sent his recovery wishes to the victims of the shooting."This morning we all pray for the health of a few-hour-old baby and for it's mother's health, who were shot last night in a murderous attack in Ofra. The cruelty is inconceivable," Edelstein said."I am strengthening the security forces and counting on them to quickly get their hands on the abominable terrorists," he added.As of Monday morning, the IDF was still searching for the terrorists. The vehicle used for the shooting was reportedly abandoned.

