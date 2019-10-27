Israel's golden acrobats shine

It was a very impressive opening for the Israelis at European Championships in Acrobatic Gymnastics, which are being held in Israel for the first time.



On Saturday night, there were a pair of gold medals for the blue-and-white, with Jonathan Friedman and Amy Rafaeli capturing first place in the mixed-pairs competition and the quartet of Odem Gadron, Or Avraham, Or Stromaier and Maor Nekvah topping the podium in the age 11-16 category.

Hatikvah was played twice in the Holon arena, which was packed with excited fans waving Israeli flags and cheering from the stands.The championships continue until November 3, and for more information please visit www.ueg.org

