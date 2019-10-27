Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israel's golden acrobats shine

Blue-and-white athletes off to soaring start at European Championships in Holon

By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
October 27, 2019 22:28
Odem Gadron, Or Avraham, Or Stromaier and Maor Nekvah won gold for Israel in age 11-16 competition.

Odem Gadron, Or Avraham, Or Stromaier and Maor Nekvah won gold for Israel in the age 11-16 competition.. (photo credit: NOYA GINDES/ISRAEL GYMNASTICS FEDERATION/COURTESY)

It was a very impressive opening for the Israelis at European Championships in Acrobatic Gymnastics, which are being held in Israel for the first time.

On Saturday night, there were a pair of gold medals for the blue-and-white, with Jonathan Friedman and Amy Rafaeli capturing first place in the mixed-pairs competition and the quartet of Odem Gadron, Or Avraham, Or Stromaier and Maor Nekvah topping the podium in the age 11-16 category.

Hatikvah was played twice in the Holon arena, which was packed with excited fans waving Israeli flags and cheering from the stands.

The championships continue until November 3, and for more information please visit www.ueg.org.


