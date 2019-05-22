Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Surprise dust storm rolls into Tel Aviv

Facebook users from the center of the country reported that the storm affected areas from Hadera to Ashdod.

By TZVI JOFFRE
May 22, 2019 16:01
Dust storm envelops Tel Aviv, Wednesday May 22, 2019

Dust storm envelops Tel Aviv, Wednesday May 22, 2019. (photo credit: SIMON ABRAHAM)

 
A large dust storm appeared to devour buildings in Tel Aviv as it rolled into the White City on Wednesday morning.

"It looked like a cloud, but it was very, very low," Simon Abraham, who saw the storm approaching from the Azrieli Towers area, explained. 
When Abraham showed it to other people in the area, they thought it was a fire. "I explained that I'd seen this before in Dubai. It's just going to be very uncomfortable."

 


Facebook users from the center of the country reported that the storm affected areas from Hadera to Ashdod.

Ilanit Chernik contributed to this report.

