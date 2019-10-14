The 'Lulav Shake,' making people dance in Tel Aviv - watch

Sunday marked the first night of Sukkot and in typical, DJ Raphi fashion, the Israeli DJ went out into the streets of Israel and got all different types of people excited and into the holiday spirit.







In the past, DJ Raphi has gone all over Jerusalem bringing people together for different holidays through music and dance. However, this time he and his crew ventured to Tel Aviv. He brought multiple lulavs and etrougs for people to dance along to the "Lulav Shake."



The DJ recently made a beatboxing video with three other artists for the "Three Weeks" between the 17th of Tammuz and the 9th of Av (July 20 - August 10 this year). He also made a video for Hanukkah in Jerusalem in which he offered people free donuts if they danced in the streets with him.



You can check out all of the DJ Raphi videos on his Facebook page:



It's clear to see from the video that he does indeed get everyone around to dance, from a Haredi man to young secular boys and girls.DJ Raphi says, "I feel that my calling in this life is to make a change in peoples lives through positivity, music and dance."

