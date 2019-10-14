Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

The 'Lulav Shake,' making people dance in Tel Aviv - watch

DJ Raphi is at it again, but this time he came to Tel Aviv to get people - young and old, religious and secular - into the holiday spirit.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 14, 2019 00:49
1 minute read.
The Lulav Shake in Tel Aviv by DJ Raphi. (photo credit: DJ RAPHI PREMIUM ENTERTAINMENT)

Sunday marked the first night of Sukkot and in typical, DJ Raphi fashion, the Israeli DJ went out into the streets of Israel and got all different types of people excited and into the holiday spirit. 



In the past, DJ Raphi has gone all over Jerusalem bringing people together for different holidays through music and dance. However, this time he and his crew ventured to Tel Aviv. He brought multiple lulavs and etrougs for people to dance along to the "Lulav Shake."

It's clear to see from the video that he does indeed get everyone around to dance, from a Haredi man to young secular boys and girls. 

DJ Raphi says, "I feel that my calling in this life is to make a change in peoples lives through positivity, music and dance."

The DJ recently made a beatboxing video with three other artists for the "Three Weeks" between the 17th of Tammuz and the 9th of Av (July 20 - August 10 this year). He also made a video for Hanukkah in Jerusalem in which he offered people free donuts if they danced in the streets with him. 

You can check out all of the DJ Raphi videos on his Facebook page:  https://www.facebook.com/djraphi4U/

 


