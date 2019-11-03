Three poets awarded 2019 poetry prize honoring the late Nechama Rivlin

PRESIDENT REUVEN Rivlin and his wife, Nechama, enjoy the beauty of Jerusalem in the snow in February 2015. . (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)



Honoring the late Nechama Rivlin , famous for her love of culture and poetry, the 2019 Hebrew Poetry Prize in her memory will be awarded to three contemporary poets. They are Dr. Sivan Har-Shefi, Avishai Houri and Lee Maman.

The prize, originally founded by Rivlin in 2018 with administrator-general Sigal Yaakobi to promote and encourage Hebrew writing, totals NIS 70,000 [roughly $20,000]. Yaakobi is in charge of property and funds gifted to the state.





Har-Shefi wrote in the past about the poetry of Yona Wallach and Uri Zvi Greenberg. The former was famous for writing provocative, erotic, personal poetry which alludes to Jewish prayer items, and the latter was famous for his prophetic, nationalist-inspired poetry.

She won the lion’s share of the prize [NIS 50,000] for her 2018 book Zarqa. Har-Shefi had been publishing poetry since 2005 and this is her fourth poetry book. Her husband, Avishar, is also a poet in his own right.



Poet Avishai Houri won NIS 10,000 for his first poetry book, released this year after he collected the funds to have it printed in a Head Start project. The book is titled How to Make a Chasm. In it, Houri explores his discovery of his own gay identity and struggles with his religious upbringing. While LGBTQ people are embraced by many Jewish communities, not all are so fortunate. Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz, for example, famously said that conversation therapy works, and he had seen that it does. Faced with fierce criticism, he released an open letter to school principals in which he said that he is “a fierce opponent” of such so-called therapies.



Poet Lee Maman also won NIS 10,000 for her 2017 book What This is Similar To. This is her first poetry book and in it she explores Israeli, Jewish and modern issues in “emotional and linguistic urgency,” a press release on behalf of the President’s Office reported.



Anat Rivlin, who took on her late mother’s role in the committee after her passing, called Har-Shefi to inform her of her winning. “My mother loved poetry very much,” she said. “I am so happy for you.”



Har-Shefi said that it is a “special honor” for her to win the prize and that she was greatly moved.



Speaking about his late wife in the meeting where the winners were announced on Thursday, President Reuven Rivlin said she used to read him poetry. “She had a great love of the written word,” he said.



A sample of the winning poets' writings:



Dr. Sivan Har Shefi/ The White Light



If ever I succeed in writing the white light/ whose light will continue, continue to shine through all things/ Grey clouds, and black, and lies/ if I can, via the fake metal of the body/ always awaken the weeping over the pure light gold/ which is light rising ramp-like/ to the white-light womb.



Avishai Houri/ The Poem of the Closet



I have buried/ the gay man/ a few extra callers of terror/ inside/ within me…

I am scared of your eyes, mother/ scared of the hand that grandma will injure/ while sewing/ I regret to discover that the monster/ lives with you at home/ sleeps with me/ in the same bed.



Lee Maman/ What is this like



All that was given to me for free/ all that was given to me for free its verdict is as if/ it was taken by theft/ such are things and there is none to dispute them.



The prize was created thanks to Dr. Gardner Simon, who created it in 1971 to promote writing in Hebrew. He passed away in 1974.

