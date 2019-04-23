Tyga lands in Israel for concert

American rapper Tyga.
Rapper Tyga landed in Israel on Monday for a concert in Rishon Lezion on Tuesday evening.
The Grammy-nominated recording artist posted shots on his Instagram story of himself arriving in Tel Aviv, and then a panoramic view of the beach. Tyga has already been spotted around town by paparazzi with some of Israel's most famous models, including Yael Shelbia and Anna Zak.
Tyga, whose biggest hits include "Taste," "Hookah" and "Ayo," will take the stage Tuesday night at the Desert Night & Day Club in Rishon; tickets are still available via eventim.co.il. The musician has collaborated in the past with Iggy Azalea, Jessie J, Lil John, Justin Bieber, Jason Derulo, Chris Brown, Bruno Mars, Snoop Dogg and many more. Tyga - whose real name is Micheal Ray Stevenson and whose stage name stands for Thank You God Always - has released six studio albums.
Tyga was slated to make his Israeli concert debut last summer, at a festival in Rishon Lezion alongside fellow rapper Fat Joe. But both of them canceled just a week in advance, citing an unclear "security situation."
But in February, Tyga announced on his Facebook page that he would be coming to Israel in April. And in an Instagram post last week, the rapper published dates for a show in Istanbul, then Israel, Dubai, Egypt and a return show in Dubai.
The vast majority of the more-than 1,300 comments on the post were either cheering the rapper on for appearing in Israel or reprimanding him for not calling it "Palestine." Tyga, wisely, did not respond to either.
