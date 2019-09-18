Weizmann Institute invites the public for a night of science wonders

Lecture on Astronomy at the Weizmann Institute of Science . (photo credit: WEIZMANN INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE)





The answers to all these questions, and more, will be clear to anyone attending the European Researchers Night on Thursday at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot. Marking 70 years for the institute, the public is invited to a science-packed night of science lectures and exploration. Will humans ever reach Mars? What are the latest breakthroughs in cancer research? Also, who was Chaim Weizmann and why is the nation’s leading science institution named after him?The answers to all these questions, and more, will be clear to anyone attending the European Researchers Night on Thursday at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot.Marking 70 years for the institute, the public is invited to a science-packed night of science lectures and exploration.

Offering a range of lectures and activities for everyone from eight-year-old children to adults, the night includes 30 scientist who will explain what it is they do in the lab, present unique scientific demonstration on a live stage and hold a special stage showcasing projects awarded research grants by the EU.





For further details see While admission to all events is free, the public is requested to register online and arrive via public transport.For further details see here.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });