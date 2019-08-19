Yonatan Hailu might return to prison following parole violations

Following a report by the Israeli office for prisoner rehabilitation that claimed Hailu violated the terms of his parole, a hearing has been called to revoke his prisoner's license, Ynet reports . If his license is revoked, Hailu will return to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence. The Israeli attorneys office has not yet released an official statement in response.

Hailu has been living in a kibbutz with an alleviated sentence on the behalf of the Israeli office for prisoner rehabilitation. Recent reports claim he's been violating the terms of his parole: drinking alcohol, and allegedly involved in a verbally charged incident during which he reportedly broke bottles on the floor. Following the incident, his hosts seem to have changed their minds about allowing Hailu to stay.

This is Hailu's third parole violation. Under the influence of alcohol, Hailu allegedly threatened his neighbor and caused a commotion that ended in the local security officer being called to respond. Eyewitnesses described his behavior as aggressive. Hailu was released from prison one year ago, after President Reuven Rivlin decided to shorten his sentence and accept his appeal to the parole committee. Hailu is currently classified as a 'licensed prisoner', meaning he needs to meet the terms of his parole until the end of his original sentence. Any prisoner who violates these terms may return to prison to serve through the rest of his sentence.

Last October, the Israeli office for prisoner rehabilitation claimed that Hailu first violated the terms of his parole, after having been released from prison only months prior following his jailing for killing the man who raped him. Following the violation, the state requested to worsen the terms of Hailu's imprisonment, mandated he stay in closed quarters and find a proper care facility.

Hailu was initially sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of Yaron Eileen nine years ago in Netanya. During the trial it was claimed that the victim raped Hailu twice, a claim that was held up as an alleviating factor during his sentencing.

In 2016, the supreme court changed the conviction charges to a lesser sentence of 12 years in prison. During the sentencing process it was noted that Hailu was afraid of the deceased, and had been under mental duress following ongoing and severe molestation.

Hailu's attorney, Alon Eisenberg responded: "The path of agony that the deceased put Yonatan Hailu through brought him to the limits of human suffering, a tourist in hell. This country should be expected to anything in its power to fight for his rehabilitation."

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });