The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Documetary life in Israel

'I'm proud to be Jewish, even if it is politically incorrect'

Despite our difficult history, Jews have not only survived, but thrived.

By MICHAEL SUSSMAN  
NOVEMBER 25, 2019 22:38
"The call to jump together is a call to define our Jewish identity by inspiration rather than force of circumstance, uniting in joy and celebration around our divine values" (photo credit: REUTERS)
"The call to jump together is a call to define our Jewish identity by inspiration rather than force of circumstance, uniting in joy and celebration around our divine values"
(photo credit: REUTERS)
I will never forget driving from the Givat Shaul neighborhood of Jerusalem to my home in Tel Aviv. Givat Shaul is a religious neighborhood where, similar to Crown Heights in Brooklyn or Antwerp in Belgium, most Jews dress in black, even in the scorching summer heat.
From cars honking instead of stopping at stop signs, to cars weaving in and out of traffic and cutting each other off only to arrive at a red light quicker, and cars that look like they are driving automatically because the driver’s head barely clears the steering wheel to see the road – anyone who has driven in Givat Shaul knows it’s sheer chaos.
And in spite of all of this, that day – the day before Israel’s Independence Day – was even worse. On top of the normal obstacles, young entrepreneurs were running across the street at red lights selling Israeli flags, and one station wagon – with a loudspeaker tied to its roof rack and a flag saying “Messiah” on it – cut me off.
I thought “only in Jerusalem.” As I recounted the situation to a good friend, stating that I couldn’t wait for our 71-year-old young country to become better organized, he responded by saying, “It won’t. We are Jewish. We do things differently.”
I was born in Canada, a Christian country, which was very ordered and achieved its success through that order. I remember thinking he was right. In spite of all of the seeming chaos, we have managed to succeed. Things are getting done, albeit differently than in the West that is born out of the Christian tradition. In Israel, things are being born through a Jewish tradition that is thousands of years old and which is leading to great success.
My friend was not just anybody, but Dr. Harold Rhode, a senior adviser to the Pentagon’s in-house think tank known as the Office of Net Assessment for Cultural Issues Pertaining to the Middle East. Harold understands the culture of the Middle East so well that when the US government would take official trips to Turkey, the American delegation would meet with their Turkish counterparts while Harold would ride around in taxis, speak to the drivers and shopkeepers, and report what was really going on, based on his understanding of Turkish cultural cues.
OUR JEWISH history is fascinating. Imagine a great nation – like the Americans being thrown out of the United States, or the Romans thrown out of Rome, scattered to just about every part of the world from sub-Saharan Africa to the South Pole – preserving their laws and customs, such as freedom of speech and holidays like Thanksgiving, for more than 3,000 years before returning to their country of origin. Add to that countless wars aimed at completely obliterating the Jewish people: the Greeks in the story of Hanukkah; the Persians in the 4th century BCE; the Book of Esther and Purim; the Spanish Inquisition; Russian pogroms; and the Holocaust. Yet, we still survived.
We not only survived but have also made amazing contributions to the world during that time in the arts, sciences, math, business and law. Many other nations would have or have been obliterated in history. But the Jewish nation is the story of survival, triumph and success. We have a lot to be proud of, and while we may be different, something about what we are doing is working.
Then there is modern-day Israel, a country born out of the ashes of the Holocaust with a ragged population of only 600,000 Jews in 1948. Like the history of its people, those 600,000 Jews triumphed over hundreds of millions of hostile enemies and over a dozen armies that sought its obliteration. “Wipe the Jews into the [Mediterranean] Sea,” as the Egyptian president used to declare.
And those 600,000 Jews transformed what Mark Twain called a “barren wasteland” into a modern, vibrant leader making contributions of global proportions around the world, from inventing machines that make drinking water from air, to suits that allowed a paraplegic man to complete the London Marathon, to missile defense systems that are so advanced they intercept the most deadly missiles before they reach their intended target.
It is in Israel where this scattered, ancient culture is being renewed and revived. And for the first time in over 3,000 years, the place is where our Jewish way is able to flourish. And it is flourishing.
The next time a Jew is irked at Israel’s policies on the grounds that “it will make life difficult for them in their host country” because it is deemed politically or socially unacceptable, rather than argue the merits of the policy, what they are saying is they are not free and accepted equally. If they were, they would be able to speak freely.
One of Israel’s defining characteristics is giving value to what is said rather than how it is said. This bluntness is one of the reasons why people from other cultures often think Israelis are rude. Just because something is deemed politically incorrect does not mean it is incorrect in reality. We are different. And that is a good thing.


Tags American Jewry jewish diaspora jews
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Jordanian king: Relations with Israel are at an 'all time low' By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emanuele Giaufret The EU and settlement products – what’s true, what’s not By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
My word: Diplomatic declarations and facts on the ground By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Letters November 25, 2019: Life after indictment By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by