Benjamin Netanyahu, Ofir Akunis meet FIRST Robotics Olympics team

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Science and Technology Ofir Akunis met with the Israeli robotics team.



The delegation just participated in the FIRST Robotics Olympics in Dubai and made it to the Dubai World Cup where they won a silver medal. When they arrived at the Prime Minister's office, they showed Netanyahu the robot that won them their medal.

"It's really a great honor for the State of Israel. You've been to Dubai, it's not accidental," Netanyahu told the team. "You come there with robotics and technology, but the reason that the State of Israel has made contacts with many countries in the first place is because we have technologies and capabilities against a common enemy in both security and civilian fields. What you have done here, signifies another addition to this move, which is not bad at all."Netanyahu continued, "I wish you continue to go up and raise the Israeli flag proudly. You will succeed and continue."Akunis said that the team's participation was "a real reason for national pride."

