Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Benjamin Netanyahu, Ofir Akunis meet FIRST Robotics Olympics team

"It's really a great honor for the State of Israel. You've been to Dubai, it's not accidental," Netanyahu told the team.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 7, 2019 05:51
Benjamin Netanyahu, Ofir Akunis meet FIRST Robotics Olympics team

rime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Science and Technology Ofir Akunis meet with the Israeli robotics team. (photo credit: KOBI GIDON / GPO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Science and Technology Ofir Akunis met with the Israeli robotics team.

The delegation just participated in the FIRST Robotics Olympics in Dubai and made it to the Dubai World Cup where they won a silver medal. When they arrived at the Prime Minister's office, they showed Netanyahu the robot that won them their medal.

"It's really a great honor for the State of Israel. You've been to Dubai, it's not accidental," Netanyahu told the team. "You come there with robotics and technology, but the reason that the State of Israel has made contacts with many countries in the first place is because we have technologies and capabilities against a common enemy in both security and civilian fields. What you have done here, signifies another addition to this move, which is not bad at all."

Netanyahu continued, "I wish you continue to go up and raise the Israeli flag proudly. You will succeed and continue."

Akunis said that the team's participation was "a real reason for national pride."


Related Content

November 7, 2019
Vindman testimony brings Jewish photographer's work to light

By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings