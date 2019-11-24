The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post J-Spot

Ruderman Foundation fights for more inclusion in entertainment industry

The Media Access Awards celebrate those who redefine on-screen representation for the disability community.

By HANNAH BROWN  
NOVEMBER 24, 2019 17:06
Ruderman speaking at Northeastern University (photo credit: ERIC HAYNES)
Ruderman speaking at Northeastern University
(photo credit: ERIC HAYNES)
“I believe that popular entertainment influences culture,” said Jay Ruderman, the Israeli-American advocate for people with disabilities and president of the Ruderman Family Foundation, which focuses on the inclusion of people with disabilities worldwide and educating Israeli leaders on the American Jewish community.
“Because it’s so influential, making changes in the entertainment landscape can really change people’s thinking,” said Ruderman in an interview with The Jerusalem Post.
One key way in which Ruderman is changing the entertainment industry is by fighting to have actors with disabilities portray characters with disabilities.
It’s a battle he and his foundation are waging on many fronts and one that they are slowly and surely beginning to win. For his work on this issue, he was honored with the SAG-AFTRA Disability Awareness Award, which was presented on November 16 as part of the Media Access Awards in partnership with Easterseals at the Beverly Hilton.
The Media Access Awards celebrate those who redefine on-screen representation for the disability community.
Accepting the award, Ruderman closed his speech with a challenge to the entertainment industry, calling for “all studios and production companies to step up and audition actors and cast them for parts with disabilities and all other parts, and reflect the ongoing movement of a diverse society in which we live.”
He also cited the high rates of unemployment for people with disabilities in the US, around 70%, as compared with less than 4% for the general population.
“People with disabilities represent roughly 20% of our population but account for only 2% of actors we see on TV and in movies,” he said. “And 95% of the characters with disabilities are played by able-bodied actors. We are fighting for authentic representation of characters with disabilities.”
Seeing disabled actors on screen, he said, “will help society normalize disability. When society is not inclusive, then disability gets treated as a charity case, as the ‘other,’ as people who need help and pity rather than being fully integrated into society.”
RUDERMAN’S FOUNDATION gives the Seal of Authentic Representation awards to recognize films and television series that demonstrate a commitment toward inclusion of actors with disabilities. The foundation recently announced its latest honorees, which include: Tales of the City, a Netflix series that premiered in June and cast deaf actor and filmmaker Dickie Hearts as Mateo, a deaf butler; General Hospital, the ABC soap opera that in June began featuring Maysoon Zayid – an actress and disability advocate with cerebral palsy who is also one of America’s first Muslim women comedians – as Zahra Amir; Years and Years, the British drama series jointly produced by the BBC and HBO, for casting actress Ruth Madeley, who was diagnosed with spina bifida, as Rosie Lyons, a single mother who has spina bifida, a condition apparent from birth in which the spine and spinal cord don’t form properly; Loudermilk, the comedy series from Audience which during the 2017-18 season cast Mat Fraser, who has phocomelia, a condition that involves malformations of the arms and legs; and Raising Dion, a science fiction television series based on the comic book and short film by the same name currently streaming on Netflix, which features a character using a wheelchair who is played by Sammi Haney, a nine-year-old girl born with osteogenesis imperfecta type III or “brittle bone disease.”
The Seal of Authentic Representation is awarded when productions meet two criteria: they feature actors with disabilities with a speaking role of at least five lines; and they are in, or on the verge of, general release. The Foundation announces the honor whenever a film or TV series meets those standards.
To help train actors with disabilities for professional careers, the foundation has a begun a partnership with the Yale School of Drama. Jessy Yates, who began her first of three years of training at Yale last year, is the first recipient of the annual $50,000 tuition scholarship and a living stipend. Yates is an actor, performance artist and comedian with cerebral palsy, who got her start in community theaters and the classical music scene of her hometown, Cleveland, Ohio, before training at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. The partnership is the first collaboration with a drama school to enable actors with a disability to pursue their dreams.
The Foundation has partnered with Variety, the entertainment newspaper, and has become a premier partner of inclusion in Variety’s 2019 Inclusion Summit, held in Hollywood.
“The summit is an ideal forum for an overdue elevated conversation about the authentic casting of people with disabilities in the entertainment industry,” said Ruderman.
The foundation has also asked entertainment networks to take a pledge to try to increase the casting of people with disabilities in their films and CBS was the first to sign up.
“In general, things move faster in TV than in the movie industry,” said Ruderman. “I do think that there is an element of the entertainment world that is looking for authenticity and authenticity sells.”
In terms of the Israeli entertainment landscape, Ruderman said there has been some progress. He pointed to the casting of Nurit Shalom, the first deaf actress to play a major role on Israeli television, in the series, Vicky and Me. Shalom portrayed a political adviser who just happened to be deaf. Bat-El Papura, another Israeli actress with a disability, had a key supporting role in Avi Nesher’s 2010 film, The Matchmaker, where she portrayed a Holocaust survivor looking for love, and she is appearing on the new season of the series, Dumb (Metumtemet).
Ruderman is celebrating the positive changes he sees in entertainment, while pushing hard for more.
“We have to make the disability community more powerful so it will impact the rest of society,” he said. “And increasing representation in entertainment is an effective and important way to do this.”
   


Tags television entertainment movie ruderman foundation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Selective barring By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yosef I. Abramowitz Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times By MAYA JACOBS , YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
My word: Diplomatic declarations and facts on the ground By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Dov Lipman Jewish people are alive and well, the proof is in ashes By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by