Sarah Silverman films late-night pilot series for HBO

“Nothing’s off the table and nothing’s too high or low brow for me. I mean – look at my face – I’m literally all brow.”

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
October 16, 2019 03:24
Sarah Silverman 91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair – Beverly Hills, California, U.S., February 24, 2019. (photo credit: DANNY MOLOSHOK/ REUTERS)

Jewish comedian Sarah Silverman is filming a late-night pilot series for HBO.

She described it in a statement as “weighing in on the mishigas of the week and taking live video calls.”

“I’m as passionate talking about my face-washing routine as I am talking about why billionaires cost us money,” Silverman also said. “Nothing’s off the table and nothing’s too high or low brow for me. I mean – look at my face – I’m literally all brow.”

Silverman, Judd Apatow and Amy Zvi are executive producers on the pilot, Deadline Hollywood reported.

Silverman hosted a talk show, “I Love You, America” at Hulu, for one season last year.

She currently is adapting her best-selling memoir, “The Bedwetter: Stories of Courage, Redemption, and Pee,” into a musical scheduled to open in 2020.


