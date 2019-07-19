U.S. Military dogs to be honored in new stamp set

A security forces Airman stands with his military working dog behind the MWD memorial monument during a ceremony May 17 at the Air Armament Museum at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. .
Dogs have served with humans in combat for millennia. In the US Armed Forces, canines have seen active service in World War One, World War Two, Korean War, Vietnam War and more recently in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Now the brave and loyal military dogs are to be honored in a new set of stamps to be released by the US Postal Service.
The set, entitled Military Working Dogs Forever, will be a booklet of 20 stamps in sets of four. Each block will contain one stamp of each of the following breeds: German Shepherd, Labrador Retriever, Dutch Shepherd and Belgian Malinois.
The background of each stamp features a detail of a white star. A white star also appears in the center of each block. The stylish background of each stamp is red, white, blue and gold to represent the American flag.
The new stamps will be inaugurated at a ceremony by David C. Williams, Vice Chairman of the US Postal Service Board of Governors at the American Philatelic Society Stamp Show in Omaha, Nebraska on August 1.
Modern working dogs in the US military are predominantly Belgian Malinois, German Shepherds and Dutch Shepherds.
