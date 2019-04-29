Mercantile gives NIS 600k. to A Computer for Every Child

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Mercantile Bank signed an agreement with A Computer for Every Child to donate computers for children and youth throughout the country, with an emphasis on those in the periphery.



The signing was done at a ceremony held at Mercantile Bank in the presence of Shuki Burstein, CEO of Mercantile Bank; Arie Scope, chairman of A Computer for Every Child; Orly Tamir, general manager of A Computer for Every Child; and Ami Bergman, one of the founders of the organization and a member of its board of directors.

Scope noted that with the bank will donate NIS 600,000 worth of computers to children this year.Over the years, Mercantile Bank has contributed about 1,500 computers to A Computer for Every Child.Burstein noted that this year is the beginning of the second decade of cooperation between the bank and the “start-up of the future” organization.“We are pleased and grateful for the long-term cooperation with the organization, which is in line with the bank’s community and social policy, which is of the utmost importance for the advancement of education,” he said. “With this contribution of computers, we provide a significant and vital means for the advancement of children and their families. This contribution is a long-term investment whose product is bridging digital gaps and is a significant way to promote education in peripheral cities.“Mercantile Bank celebrated its 100th anniversary this year – these have been 100 years in which we’ve combined banking and business activity with community social action. In this framework, we are also renewing our cooperation this year, which for us will continue for many years to come.”Scope said that this is one of the unique projects in the world.“Through the donations, the children receive new – the best – computers, including software installed on them, a warranty and a service guarantee. The children acquire computer skills in the courses we offer, and they are also agents of digital change at home and in the family. The bank’s contribution will also help to acquire dozens of new computers this year for the children of the project.”

