Snatch App, the company that is rapidly taking off in the chat app sector, recently announced that Ravi Jacob, former vice president and treasurer of the Intel Corporation for 35 years, has joined as chairman of both the company and the board.

Ravi Jacob was the corporate vice president and treasurer of Intel Corporation. Ravi joined Intel in 1984 , In this role, he manage d Intel's cash and investments, capital markets activity, currency and other financial risks, credit and collections, retirement assets and risk and insurance.

Prior to his appointment as treasurer, Ravi was Vice President, Finance and Asst. Treasurer, M&A. For seven years he led a worldwide team of approximately 50 treasury professionals responsible for structuring and executing Intel Capital's acquisitions, divestitures, and strategic investment transactions.

“I am honored to join Snatch App and look forward to working with the other Board Members and the team in continuing to provide our users with exemplary messaging services as well as partnering with the communities for which we serve to do so,” says Ravi Jacob

“ Ravi ’s background in management and finance makes him a perfect addition as chairman of the company . As the messaging industry adopts new innovative technologies to improve customer experience and privacy data , having someone with Ravi ’s knowledge will really support Snatch App ’s efforts to reach our goals ,” says Henri Benezra , CEO.

This is seen as a significant move in the AI, business and social media sector as we will discuss below.

What is Snatch App?