The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS

Israeli startup Secret Double Octopus raises $15 m. to help end passwords

Secret Double Octopus, a global leader in passwordless authentication, announced Thursday that they have raised $15 million, entering a Series B financing round.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 1, 2020 22:16
A record year for smartphone sales in Israel (photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
A record year for smartphone sales in Israel
(photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
Secret Double Octopus,  a global leader in password-free authentication, announced Thursday in a press release that it has raised $15 m., entering a Series B financing round and exiting the startup stage. Series B refers to the second round of funding through investment from private equity and venture capitalists. 
The company, known for remodeling employee authentication and using biometrics, mobile devices, and FIDO security keys to protect company assets, participated in a financing round that included Sony Financial Ventures, KDDI, and Global Brain, in addition to prior investors Jerusalem Venture Partners, a major investor in cyber-secuirty, Benhamou Global Ventures, Liberty Media, Iris Capital and Yaniv Tal. 
The Octopus Authentication Server, its central network, allows employees to skip the password stage when logging into workstations, cloud services, applications and other devices. The development of Secret Double Octopus comes amid an increasing demand from companies to secure wireless networks and preventing hacking on corporate networks and assets. Accordingly, the company suggests that the elimination of passwords will help prevent  credentials theft, Man-in-the-middle attacks, identity theft, phishing and other forms of popular hacking methods and cyber-crime. 
Naoki Kamimaeda, Partner at Global Brain Corporation, said “we see great value in the unique approach taken by Secret Double Octopus and are excited to be a part of this funding round along with other distinguished investors. We look forward to supporting Secret Double Octopus as it strives to eliminate passwords from user authentication and continues to secure enterprise remote access with its state-of-the-art, passwordless technology.”
Yoav Tzruya,  General Partner at JVP, also highlighted the milestone, saying that "turning enterprises to passwordless environments represent a dramatic shift in organizations’ cyber defense posture, limiting dramatically some of the world’s most threatening attack vectors. SDO’s traction to-date, with both enterprise customers, as well as mid-market demand, combined with the company’s open partnership approach, teaming up with world leaders in Identity Management, CASB, VPN and SSO verticals, positions the company as a category leader."
"This investment is further proof of the market need for our innovative product. It is now more important than ever to implement simple, fast solutions like ours that bolster security while simultaneously increasing employee productivity by eliminating the hassle and costs associated with password management," said Raz Rafaeli, CEO and Co-Founder of Secret Double Octopus.


Tags Israel startup business start up nation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo New York City Mayor de Blasio's blunder By JPOST EDITORIAL
What type of Middle East will the IDF meet after COVID-19? By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus has turned our attention away from other major stories By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Coping with Remembrance Day, comparing the day before, the day after By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Israel is a country, not a concept - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
3 When will Disney World and Disneyland reopen?
WALT DISNEY’S Disneyland in Anaheim, California, has been closed due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
4 In first, system to destroy COVID-19 used in Israeli hospital rooms
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
5 Finland rejects 104,000 kilos of Israeli oranges with banned pesticide
oranges on an orange tree
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by