Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

WeWork considering curbing Neumann's voting power to save IPO

Revising Neumann's supervoting rights, which give him 20 times the voting power of ordinary shareholders, was among the changes being discussed.

By REUTERS
September 13, 2019 00:02
WeWork considering curbing Neumann's voting power to save IPO

People visit the booth of WeWork as they attend the TechCrunch Disrupt event in Manhattan, in New York City, NY, U.S. May 15, 2017.. (photo credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ / REUTERS)

WeWork owner The We Company's executives, investors and advisers are discussing curbing the voting power of founder Adam Neumann and removing his wife from a role in succession planning, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

We Company, whose losses are widening with no stated path to profitability, has awarded Neumann unusual privileges that go beyond what most stock market investors are accustomed to.

Revising Neumann's supervoting rights, which give him 20 times the voting power of ordinary shareholders, was among the changes being discussed, the report said.



We Company co-founder Rebekah Neumann, Adam Neumann's wife who is the company's chief brand and impact officer, will pick his successor if he dies or is permanently disabled in the 10 years following the IPO, alongside two company board members. She will get to pick those board members if two people currently on the board, Bruce Dunlevie and Steven Langman, step down.



Another possible change being considered is taking Rebekah Neumann out of this role, the FT report said.

We Company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.


Related Content

A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him
September 12, 2019
Has NSO changed its approach to human rights? - analysis

By YONAH JEREMY BOB

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut