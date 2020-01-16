The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israeli Food

Recipes for Shabbat, Part II

As stormy cold weather continues, we can officially declare that cholent season has arrived in Israel.

By PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN  
JANUARY 16, 2020 19:28
VEGETARIAN OR VEGAN HAMIN (photo credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)
VEGETARIAN OR VEGAN HAMIN
(photo credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)
As stormy cold weather continues, we can officially declare that cholent season has arrived in Israel. What could be better on a chilly Shabbat morning than to sit down to a hot meal of cholent with your loved ones?
We continue our focus on cholent from last week. Whether you heat your cholent in a crockpot, on a hot plate or in the oven, the results are always great.
It doesn’t matter if you prefer the North African-style hamin, which tends to be a tad spicy, or the European-style cholent common among Asheknazi Jews, the basics are a bubbling pot and fragrances that, for many, speak of childhoods that now are in the past
.
Perhaps in the past, you avoided making this dish because it seemed too taxing or mysterious to make; we hope that this week you’ll give one of these tasty ideas a go!
UDI’S SALAD
2 thinly sliced onions, 2 very hot green peppers. 2 finely diced tomatoes, 3 crushed garlic cloves, black pepper, salt, cumin and vinegar – mix and serve next to the hamin.
VEGETARIAN OR VEGAN HAMIN
As some of my family members became vegan or refrain from meat, I am adding here a meatless version of the hamin. This version replaces potatoes with turnip or kohlrabi, and, if I can find any, quince.
Makes 6-8 servings.
2-3 Tbsp. olive oil
3 finely diced onions
3 large carrots sliced into large slices
2 sweet peppers washed and quartered
2-3 kohlrabies or quinces seedless, washed, and quartered
2 crushed tomatoes
1 Tbsp. of tomatoes pulp
1 Tbsp. cumin
One half tsp. pepper
Add salt according to taste
One small stick of cinnamon
Water – use as much as you need to ensure all the foods in the pot are covered. Usually five cups of water should be enough. Add water if you need to during the cooking process.
1 cup red beans
1 cup white beans
1 cup chickpeas
2 cups of frozen okra
Eggs to match the number of diners – optional.
NOTE: While the eggs won’t spoil the meal for vegetarians, it will not be the best idea if you have vegan guests, as vegans refrain from all animal-based products.
Heat the oil in a large pot. Add the onion and fry for several minutes. Add the carrots, sweet peppers, quinces, and mix. Add the fresh tomatoes as well as the pulp and the spices, add water, mix and increase the flame to reach boiling temperature. Taste and adjust the flavor according to your own preference. Add the beans, okra and eggs. Cook for 30 minutes and place on a hotplate for overnight. If you wish, you can continue to cook the pot using a small flame for two or three hours to reach a brown color in the eggs.

Level of difficulty: Medium
Time: One hour
Status: Vegetarian or Vegan [depending on the eggs]

HAMIN WITH POTATOES
 AND CHICKPEAS (Defina)
This dish originates with the Jews of Egypt and the traditional dish calls for lamb, yet I make it with beef and some might even combine chicken cuts with beef cuts in its preparation.
Makes 8 servings.
2 cups of chickpeas pre-soaked in water at least 24 hours earlier.
4 large onions peeled and sliced into large chunks.
Half a kg. of mutton or beef or several cuts of chicken
8 washed and peeled medium sized potatoes
Washed eggs fitting the expected number of diners.
¼ cup of oil
Salt and black pepper according to taste
One garlic head separated into its clovers [no need to peel them]
½ tsp. of very hot pepper
I cup of well-rinsed rice or wheat
Heat the oil in the pot and fry the onion until the chunks get a golden shade, add the chickpeas and the spices and place at the center of the pot the garlic head. Pour water until they reach 3/4 of the pot’s height and boil.
Add the eggs and the potatoes and continue to boil. Add the rice or wheat and after you have cooked them for 10 minutes move them into a cooking bag, seal well and add to the pot this time in a bag. Boil again and move to a hotplate for overnight. If you are using an electric oven use the estimated heat emitted by a hotplate.
Level of difficulty: Medium
Time: One hour
Status: Meat

TUNISIAN HAMIN (nikitush)
This is a staple dish I grew up with. It might remind you more of a soupy dish with homemade ptitim and a meat and eggs souffle. This is a tasty and light option for those who don’t love the traditional hamin.
Makes 6 servings.
Ptitim:
One egg
1.5 cups of flour
1 tsp. oil
Half a tsp. salt
Hamin:
2 Tbsp. Oil
1 large tomato sliced into quarters
One or two large onions finely diced
3 stalks of karpas finely chopped
300 g. to 400 g. of diced chicken or meat
2 cattle bones
3 sticks of cinnamon
1 flat tsp of Turmeric
1 to 1.5 tsp. of salt
6 to 7 cups of water
6 eggs [or as many as there are diners] washed and clean.
Souffle
150 g. of meat, ideally shoulder tender, cooked and diced
200 g. chicken breast, cooked and diced.
6 eggs
1 hardboiled egg, diced
1 cooked potato, diced
3 stalks of parsley, chopped
1 tbsp lemon juice
1 to 1.5 tsp. turmeric
1 to 2 tsp. of crushed black pepper
1 to 2 tsp. of salt
For Petitim: Mix all the ingredients in a bowl. Then use a garlic crusher to form thin strips of material OR use your hands to make small balls. If you opted for stripes, cut them with a knife to make them smaller. Repeat your actions until all the material was used and place the tiny balls on a tray to dry out for roughly one hour.
For Hamin: Heat the oil in a large pot and add the tomato onion, and karpas and steam them. Wait 2 to 3 min.
Add the meat and the bones and mix well. Add the cinnamon, the turmeric and the salt, cover and let it cook for 5 to 8 min.
Add water, mix and increase the flame to attain boiling temperature. Add the now dry petitim and the eggs. Mix, reduce the flame and let it cook for roughly 10 min.
For Souffle: Mix the meat and the eggs in a large bowl, add the other ingredients and mix well. Move the mixture into a cooking bag, ensure it is well sealed, and place at the middle of the Hamin pot.
Cook using a small flame or low temperature overnight in an oven or on a hotplate. Be sure to check the amount of liquids in the pot and if needed, to add a cup of water or even a cup and a half.
Level of difficulty: Medium
Time: Roughly 90 minutes
Status: Meat
Translated by Hagay Hacohen.


Tags recipe jewish shabbat
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Squeezing Iran By JPOST EDITORIAL
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: The imminent threat behind the Soleimani killing By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Yisrael Medad and Eli Pollak MEDIA COMMENT: Self-interest By YISRAEL MEDAD, ELI POLLAK
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: Maybe next time By GERSHON BASKIN
Earl Cox Immigration: Is the ‘melting pot’ separating? By EARL COX

Most Read

1 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
2 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
3 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
4 Israeli tech company making water from air gets top honor in Las Vegas
Illustration: Pulling water-from-air
5 Iranian protesters refuse to walk on US, Israeli flags - watch
PROTESTERS IN Gaza City begin stomping on posters depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump and Israeli and American flags before burning them during a protest following Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by