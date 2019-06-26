Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Encountering Hebrew in Bahrain

Loay Alshareef sat down to have a conversation in Hebrew with Kan's Gili Cohen who traveled to Bahrain to cover the US-backed economic peace summit.

By ALON EINHORN
June 26, 2019 09:47
Encountering Hebrew in Bahrain

Workers place a banner at the pavilion where the U.S. hosted event "Peace to Prosperity" takes place outside Four Seasons Hotel in Manama, Bahrain.. (photo credit: MATT SPETALNICK/REUTERS)

 
Saudi-born Loay Alshareef, who keeps close ties with the Saudi royal family, works as a journalist in Bahrain. He also speaks fluent Hebrew.

Alshareef sat down to have a conversation in Hebrew with Kan's Gili Cohen who traveled to Bahrain to cover the US-backed economic peace summit.

Cohen's amazement was apparent, asking Alshareef "How is it that we’re here in Bahrain speaking in Hebrew?” In a video released by Kan.



Alshareef explained that he "love[s] the Hebrew language because of the prophets [from the bible], like King David, like Isaiah, Jeremiah, Daniel,” and added that "as a Muslim [he] believe[s] in the continuity of the biblical prophets."

"Do you believe there will ever be peace here in the Middle East?" Cohen asked, to which Alshareef replied with "Inshallah, God-willing, peace will be upon us next year and in Jerusalem, the city of King David.”

