Encountering Hebrew in Bahrain

Workers place a banner at the pavilion where the U.S. hosted event "Peace to Prosperity" takes place outside Four Seasons Hotel in Manama, Bahrain..
(photo credit: MATT SPETALNICK/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Saudi-born Loay Alshareef, who keeps close ties with the Saudi royal family, works as a journalist in Bahrain. He also speaks fluent Hebrew.
Alshareef sat down to have a conversation in Hebrew with Kan's Gili Cohen who traveled to Bahrain to cover the US-backed economic peace summit.
Cohen's amazement was apparent, asking Alshareef "How is it that we’re here in Bahrain speaking in Hebrew?” In a video released by Kan.
Alshareef explained that he "love[s] the Hebrew language because of the prophets [from the bible], like King David, like Isaiah, Jeremiah, Daniel,” and added that "as a Muslim [he] believe[s] in the continuity of the biblical prophets."
"Do you believe there will ever be peace here in the Middle East?" Cohen asked, to which Alshareef replied with "Inshallah, God-willing, peace will be upon us next year and in Jerusalem, the city of King David.”
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>