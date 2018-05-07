May 07 2018
Erdogan: Palestinians are the symbol of all oppressed people in the world

Erdogan's words insinuated that the oppression of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank is equatable with tyranny.

May 7, 2018
Erdogan: Palestinians are the symbol of all oppressed people in the world

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during a ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey May 4, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged the international community to show more solidarity with the Palestinian cause during a speech in Istanbul on Monday, the Anadolu Agency reported.

"The indifference of the international community towards the Palestinians, who have had tens of martyrs and thousands of injured people during these [Israeli] attacks, is the sign of a future in which no society and individual will be safe," he said.

"Palestinians are the symbol of all the oppressed people in the world because of the persecution, massacres and injustices they have been subjected to."


He also called the international bodies responsible for the well-being of the Palestinian people "hypocrites."

According to the report, the president asserted "the future of humanity" depends on its stance on Jerusalem and the Palestinian cause.

Should humanity remain indifferent to the Palestinians' suffering, "a dark future will be awaiting us, one in which all rights, freedoms and moral and conscientious measure are absent or eliminated and in which tyranny prevails."


