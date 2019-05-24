Ex-Missouri gov. Eric Greitens to deploy with Navy to Middle East

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens appears in a police booking photo in St. Louis.
(photo credit: HANDOUT/REUTERS)
X
Eric Greitens, the former Missouri governor who resigned amid a sex scandal, has told friends and supporters he is planning to deploy with the U.S. Navy to the Middle East in the fall, the Kansas City Star reported.
The former Navy SEAL spoke of his plans in meetings over the past month, according to the Star.
Greitens, a 45-year-old Jewish Republican, resigned in May in the face of a possible impeachment in part because of charges stemming from an extramarital affair. He was accused of photographing the woman partially nude without her consent and illegally creating a political donor list from a separate veterans charity that he founded. The charges have since been dropped.
Prior to the scandals, Greitens had been considering a presidential run. For two consecutive years he was a featured speaker at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual Las Vegas conference.
