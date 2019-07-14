Former UK diplomat accuses Trump of 'diplomatic vandalism' against Iran

A view shows railway packages for containers with uranium hexafluoride salt, raw material for nuclear reactors, similar to the one be used for the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium (LEU) Bank.
(photo credit: SHAMIL ZHUMATOV / REUTERS)
The former United Kingdom ambassador to the United States said the Trump administration’s decision to abandon the Iranian nuclear deal was “an act of diplomatic vandalism,” according to a report by CNN, which was republished by the Daily Mail.
The report was released just days after the former ambassador, Kim Darroch, was discovered to have sent diplomatic cables condemning the US president. The leaked cables called Donald Trump “inept,” “insecure” and “incompetent,” according to CNN.
The news outlet noted that it has not seen these leaked nor could confirm them. However, following the cables being leaked, Darroch resigned from his role. Police opened a criminal investigation into the leaked diplomatic cables.
The UK and the US differ on how best to control Iran’s nuclear proliferation. Last week, Iran passed a second threshold that violates the 2015 nuclear deal. Around that time, Trump tweeted that Iran “has long been secretly ‘enriching.’”
The International Atomic Energy Agency has contradicted Trump’s claims. However, Israel’s Channel 13 reported last week that the IAEA has found signs of radioactive material that would violate the 2015 nuclear deal at an Iranian nuclear site, which was identified to the agency by Israeli intelligence.
According to Channel 13, top Israeli sources revealed to the station that the IAEA is sitting on the information and has avoided making it public to date.
