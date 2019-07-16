NGO exposes nonprofit Ir Amim activists for promoting incitement and hatred

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

An "Ad Kan" Organization, has exposed activists from the "Ir Amim" nonprofit organization that have allegedly promoted hate and incitement against the Jewish people of Israel.



Activists from Ir Amim have been recorded tearing down Israeli flags from Jewish homes, incited members of Students for the Temple Mount into saying they want to destroy the Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as criticizing the discover of Pilgrimage Road in the City of David as being a part of a "racist and biased policy" in regards to Israeli sovereignty being extended to the new archaeological site.

“The ‘Ir Amim’ nonprofit claims to work for a ‘just and equitable city,’ but apparently not for Jews. The time has come for the Jerusalem Municipality to restrict them," said Ad Kan. "In the view of Ir Amim, Jews also should not own properties in certain neighborhoods of Jerusalem and should not fly the Israeli flag in our capital."Ir Amim, founded eighteen years ago, describes themselves as an “apolitical Israeli nonprofit organization dealing with the complex reality of life in Jerusalem in regards to the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict and the political future of the city.""Ir Amim is supported by the New Israel Fund and among its employees are several individuals, in particular among the leaders of the group, connected to the NIF," Ad Kan said in a statement. "Also among those working for Ir Amim is Sub Laban who admitted to witnessing 2 Jews being murdered in the Old City and who refused to help injured Jews. Laban also once stated in an interview with Nachum Barnea that, 'It is not true that terror cannot be justified. We live under occupation.'”The Ad Kan expose features multiple different incidents involving these activists. The first shows Lior Sitrin, an Ir Amim activist who admitted to an undercover Ad KAn activist that he attempted to "incite Right-wing activists to call for attacking the Temple Mount," first showing up to hear the views of the Students of the Temple Mount and various sites around it, then pushing the conference organizers to call for an attack on the holy Muslim site.“I wanted them to say it, to say that they want to get rid of all the Muslims from there, say that they want to come with a bulldozer and destroy the Al-Aqsa mosque," Sitrin explained, adding that he discussed with the group about the Israeli Law Against the Destruction of Holy Places and said that the "[Students for the Temple Mount] don’t care about it, they want to build it [the Jewish Temple] right there.”Sitrin detailed his attempt in curbing the conversation into incitement, he said, “I told them ‘okay, but I don’t see where it is going. Where do you want to go with this?’ The head avoided the question and said that ‘for now we want to raise awareness… people can take it where they want.’ I told her, ‘What do you mean take it where they want? You’re talking about the Temple, it will be built here. You’ll have to remove the mosques. How will it work?'”In a separate incident Ad Kan activists "joined" a protest ran by organizations such as Sheikh Jarrah - Struggling for Jerusalem, Taayush, and Hands for Peace. While observing the protest, a few participants were complicit in removing the Israeli flag from a Jewish home in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood which received allegedly received large roars of "cheers from the crowd."“The ‘Ir Amim’ nonprofit claims to work for a ‘just and equitable city,’ but apparently not for Jews, whom they despise. Here we exposed how the organization attempts to incite right-wing activists into statements and actions. In the view of Ir Amim, Jews also should not own properties in certain neighborhoods of Jerusalem and should not fly the Israeli flag in our capital.“The time has come for the Jerusalem Municipality to restrict the actions of this anti-Israel nonprofit from within the corridors of city hall. The planning and enforcement divisions must also examine the illegal actions of Ir Amim, for the betterment of all those living in the capital of Israel,” concluded Ad Kan.

