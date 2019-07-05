Princess Haya of Dubai is hiding out in the UK in fear of her husband

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein, one of the wives of Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, left her husband for fear of her life as she was preparing for an ongoing court battle with her husband.



The princess is now believed to be hiding in a "townhouse in central London," according to the BBC. She reportedly fled to Germany before heading to the United Kingdom.

Sheikh Mohammed has not publicly or officially responded to reports of their marriage difficulties. However, the BBC found that on June 10, using his Instagram account, the Sheikh accused an unnamed woman of "treachery and betrayal."Princess Haya is the daughter of King Hussein of Jordan, and her half-brother King Abdullah II is now the current ruler of Jordan. She married Sheikh Mohammed at the age of 30, becoming the sixth wife to the Dubai ruler at the time - he is reported to have at fathered at least 23 children spread throughout his marriages.Haya has claimed that she nor her family have "freedom of choice" in their lives and that she has become a victim of abuse, brought upon by Sheikh Mohammed.One of Sheikh Mohammed's daughters, Sheikha Latifa, attempted to flee the country in recent years, but was found off the coast of India and taken back to Dubai - authorities caliming that she was "vulnerable to exploitation" and was "now safe in Dubai."Haya claimed that it was "unimaginable that [Sheikha Latifa's arrest] has gone so far from the truth." She is now preparing for a legal battle in the United Kingdom's High Court against her husband.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



