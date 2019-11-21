NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Start listening to us Jews and Palestinians who live in the West Bank

"Suddenly, we were all just a bunch of women, smiling and posing for each other in the most natural of ways. It was refreshing, and truly encouraging."

Construction near Efrat in the West Bank (photo credit: REUTERS)
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
(photo credit: REUTERS)
I have lived in Israel for 17 years, and I have lived in the Gush Etzion region of the West Bank the entire time. To much of the world, that makes me a settler who lives on illegally occupied land.
The international community considers all Israeli settlements to be illegal under international law — including East Jerusalem, the Golan Heights and the West Bank, known as Judea and Samaria to us Israelis. Some of these areas are places that Jews have lived for centuries or even thousands of years.

These also happen to be areas in which the Palestinians would like to build their future state. Though there has never before been a Palestinian state, many Arabs who refer to themselves as Palestinians live there — many more Arabs than Jews, each of us in our own separate towns and cities, almost exclusively Arab or Jewish.

The question of the settlements has been put back into the news with the recent announcement from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the United States will no longer consider Israeli Jewish settlements in the West Bank to be illegal.

But in truth, all of this talk of settlements are a distraction from what really matters: not the governments and their stalled peace process, but the people who live on the land.

I am a professional photographer and speaker. Much of my time is spent reaching out to Jews and non-Jews, left-wingers and right-wingers, religious and secular people, sharing a glimpse of Israel through my photography, speeches and articles.

One of my talks is about being an open-minded Jewish “settler” and my interactions with and support of all people, including Palestinians — a crowd-pleaser that truly crosses social lines. While I recently had one synagogue rescind their speaking invitation when they heard the word “settler,” these stories are usually well received.

One of my favorite things to share is my experience taking a special photography class for Israeli and Palestinian women, run by the organization Roots. Prior to taking the class, it was hard for most of us to imagine interacting with each other in any way at all. In fact, my own friends were extremely concerned about my safety in taking the class. The Palestinian women were reluctant to attend at all.

But once in the class, suddenly, we were all just a bunch of women, smiling and posing for each other in the most natural of ways. It was refreshing, and truly encouraging.

Pundits are saying the United States’ actions will doom peace efforts. I say that’s nonsense. I’m not one to jump to defend anything automatically, but let’s take a step back and look at things rationally.

From 1949 to 1967 — when there were no settlements at all nor even a single Jew living in that region — the Arab countries were not interested in peace at all, or in a Palestinian state, for that matter. It was only when Israel acquired territory and started building communities in the land that it suddenly became an issue.

Peace efforts have failed miserably until now. The one thing Oslo accomplished is separating the Israeli and Palestinian people more than ever — geographically and ideologically — and generating animosity and renewed terror. President Trump didn’t doom the peace process; it was already doomed.

If you truly support peace, it helps if you don’t demonize settlers — or Palestinians. We are both the ones closest to the conflict. Don’t you think we want a solution?

Perhaps we can put the focus back where it belongs: On the people. Saying “the settlements are an obstacle to peace” is and always has been a bogus excuse for terror attacks from extremists operating out of the West Bank and Gaza.

But being open to real conversations from real people — settlers and Palestinians — can be eye-opening and informative. Perhaps even a bit surprising. Maybe now, we can all roll up our sleeves and get some actual work done. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of JTA or its parent company, 70 Faces Media.



Tags West Bank jewish Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Fighting antisemitism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Does U.S. shift on settlements increase the chances for peace? By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Impeachment versus Mandelblit By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Slave nations: America and Israel in the age of technology By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Ephraim Asculai The missile and nuclear threat from Iran By EPHRAIM ASCULAI

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by